Faction46 to Debut at World Center of Racing

Thad Moffitt Ready for Daytona Return

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FEBRUARY 12, 2024) — Faction46 will make their NASCAR debut this week at the World Center of Racing, the Daytona International Speedway. Behind the wheel, Thad Moffitt will pilot the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado. Customers Bank will be the primary sponsor of the team in its much-anticipated beginning led by crew chief Doug George.

Faction46 is owned by Lane Moore, owner of Venture Food Stores, and has an alliance with Niece Motorsports. Moffitt said the team has worked hard in what has been a busy offseason putting the team together.

“We just introduced this team in December and now it’s time to go race,” said Moffitt. “It is a little bit crazy to think how far we have come in such a short time. We could not have done it without Doug’s leadership and the support of Niece Motorsports and our alliance. Starting a new team is not easy, but we had a great foundation, and everyone has done their part to build a fast Silverado for Daytona.”

There is no better track for Faction46 to turn its first laps. Moffitt has three starts at the track in the ARCA Series and one previous start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Moffitt has a best start of second and finish of fifth in the ARCA Series and an 18th-place result in the truck series at Daytona.

“It may sound weird to some, but this really is a track that I’m the most comfortable at,” continued Moffitt. “I grew up here watching my grandfather (“The King” Richard Petty) and my uncle (Kyle Petty) and the rest of my family racing here. It’s just my DNA to be racing at Daytona in February. It feels good to make our debut here and start making our mark in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.”

Moffitt and Faction46 will have plenty of support this week in Florida. With Customers Bank on the hood and sides, the team will also be sponsored by Clean Harbors, Safety-Kleen, Pristine Auction, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son – America’s Tastiest Duck, Induction Innovations, and Best Working Wipes.

Moore is thankful for the partners and the team who are ready to compete for the win on Friday evening.

“You only make your debut once and I know that everyone associated with the program is excited,” said owner, Moore. “I want to thank all the hard-working men and women who have worked tirelessly in getting this truck ready to race. We know that Thad will be in the mix on Friday night and make everyone on this team venture proud.”

The new Faction46 team can be found online at www.faction46.com and on social media on Twitter (@TeamFaction46), Instagram (@TeamFaction46), TikTok (@TeamFaction46), and on Facebook and YouTube.

Faction46 and Moffitt can be seen live during the Fresh From Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday and televised live on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.