DRAG RACING AT BRADENTON: Team Chevy Race Recap

CHEVROLET IN DRAG RACING

2024 PRO SUPERSTAR SHOOTOUT

BRADENTON MOTORSPORTS PARK

BRADENTON, FLORIDA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

AUSTIN PROCK WINS HIS FIRST FUNNY CAR EVENT FOR JOHN FORCE RACING WITH CHEVROLET AT THE PRO SUPERSTAR SHOOTOUT IN BRADENTON

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, in his Funny Car competition debut, took home both the victory and a $250,000 cash prize at the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Prock qualified No. 1 Friday night with his fastest run of 3.825-second E.T. at 337.41 mph over the 13-car, invitation-only field.

Prock also earned a $10,000 bonus for qualifying No. 1 in the inaugural event after stepping in for John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight during the offseason, shifting from Top Fuel to Funny Car and making his class competition debut this weekend at Bradenton.

John Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, qualified provisional No. 2 Thursday evening after the first qualifying session of the event weekend with his pass of 3.849-second E.T. at 332.59 mph.

BRADENTON, Florida (February 10, 2024) – Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, raced to the inaugural 2024 PRO Superstar Shootout victory over 2023 NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan with his pass of 3.845-second E.T. at 332.43 mph to Hagan’s 3.872-second E.T. at 329.75 mph.

Claiming the $250,000 prize and bragging rights, Prock showcased his Funny Car piloting prowess in his class debut this weekend after taking over driving duties for teammate Robert Hight in the offseason. Taking John Force Racing and Chevrolet to the winner’s circle, the team now shift their sights to kicking off the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season in Gainesville, Fla. March 8-10, 2024.

After qualifying No. 1 with his pass of 3.825-second E.T. at 337.41 mph over the 13-car, invitation-only field, Prock first defeated Alexis DeJoria in Round 1 Saturday, then owner and teammate John Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, in the semifinals to eventually take the win over Hagan in the finals.

“It’s unbelievable. I’ve just got to thank God above, Cornwell Tools, John Force Racing, Chevrolet, and all our partners that believed in us,” said Prock. “Get well soon, Robert Hight. This is a bad hot rod and I hope you’re watching, and hope we made you proud today. Jim Prock, my dad, Thomas Prock, Nate Hildahl, they’re all on top of it. It’s so much fun to drive this racecar.”

“I don’t even know if I will be able to put this into words until tomorrow morning,” continued Prock. “It still hasn’t hit me; it’s surreal that I’m even driving a Funny Car right now. I’ve got my grandfather’s 374, his number when he drove Funny Car, on this thing. We took it to the winner’s circle.”

Force, who was unfortunately forced to settle for an early day in semifinals, started the weekend strong qualifying provisional No. 2 Thursday with his pass of 3.849-second E.T. at 332.59 mph.

The big money and bragging rights event saw a unique format of not only Top Fuel vs. Top Fuel and Funny Car vs. Funny Car elimination rounds Saturday for the top eight qualifiers, but also a unique Top Fuel vs. Funny Car elimination format for those who qualified outside the top eight.

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster and No. 11 qualifier, faced off against Blake Alexander and claimed the Round 1 win with her pass of 3.862-second E.T. at 302.75 mph to Alexander’s 4.031-second E.T. at 308.43 mph.

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders, the six-time NHRA World Champion, kicked off her 2024 season carrying the momentum she finished 2023 with, taking home top honors and $125,000 after racing to the win light over Dave Connolly with her run of 6.531-second E.T. at 210.05 mph to Connolly’s 6.577-second E.T. at 208.81 mph.

The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season begins March 8-10, 2024 with the NHRA Gatornationals from Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla. Finals for the event air from 10:30 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET, both on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

