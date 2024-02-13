ALL-PRO AUTO RECONDITIONING TO PARTNER WITH WILLIAM BYRON AND THE NO. 24 TEAM IN 2024

NEW HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES BRANDING ON NO. 24 UNIFORMS, TRANSPORTER AND EQUIPMENT

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 13, 2024) – All-Pro Auto Reconditioning, a company that offers car dealers a complete line of automotive repair and restoration services, has joined 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as an associate sponsor of driver William Byron and the No. 24 team in 2024 and 2025.

Founded in 1994 and operating in more than 20 states, All-Pro Auto Reconditioning will have branding placement on the No. 24 transporter, pit boxes and uniforms of the driver and team. The new partnership will kick off with Sunday’s DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

“Partnering with the Hendrick Motorsports family has felt like a natural fit from the beginning, making this sponsorship an effortless decision,” said Brett Boettcher, president of operations, All-Pro Auto Reconditioning. “This marks a new chapter for All-Pro Auto Reconditioning – one that we are incredibly excited to embark upon. With our shared commitment to excellence and unwavering focus on our customers and teams, we’re confident this partnership will be a huge success for many years to come.”

Byron, 26, is coming off a career-best season at stock car racing’s premier level, having finished third in the final 2023 Cup standings with a series-leading six victories. Last year, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native collected 15 top-five finishes, 21 top-10s and 1,016 laps led – all personal-best totals. He also made history by collecting Hendrick Motorsports’ milestone 300th Cup Series win during the playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway.

“It’s exciting to start off the season with a new partner for the No. 24 team,” Byron said. “We had a really good year in 2023, but our goal is to continue to improve our performance. Our team wants to push the boundaries for success, and we’re happy to have All-Pro Auto Reconditioning on board while we do that.”

In 2024, All-Pro Auto Reconditioning will recognize its 30th anniversary while Hendrick Motorsports celebrates its 40th in NASCAR. The team is the all-time Cup Series leader in every major statistical category, including championships (14) and points-paying victories (301) since entering the sport in 1984.

“It’s a special year for Hendrick Motorsports, and we’re pleased to welcome All-Pro during an important time in their history as well,” said Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “The No. 24 team was a consistent frontrunner last year, and we certainly expect that to continue in 2024 and long into the future. William is emerging as one of the brightest young stars in NASCAR, and it’s exciting to have All-Pro along for the ride.”

ABOUT ALL-PRO AUTO RECONDITIONING:

Established in 1994, All-Pro Auto Reconditioning began as a single dealer operation in Houston, Texas, but has since expanded its reach to serve over 200 dealers nationwide, boasting a workforce of more than 1,200 associates. With a foundation built on hands-on expertise, the leadership at All-Pro brings a wealth of knowledge from various facets of the automotive industry. Specializing in returning vehicles to a like-new condition, All-Pro offers dealers a comprehensive range of reconditioning services, including paint repair, wheel refurbishing, paintless dent removal, detailing, paint protection films, interior repair, and more. Renowned as the industry leader in mobile vehicle reconditioning, All-Pro sets the standard for excellence in automotive restoration.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (301) and laps led (nearly 80,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.