Miscellaneous

Crash cage for Yamaha MT 07 – Your ultimate stunt upgrade

By SM
1 Minute Read

Crew Garage – Your partner in motorcycle innovation

At Crew Garage, we specialize in designing and delivering premium motorcycle parts for riders who demand the best. From stunt pegs to crash cages, our products are crafted with precision and passion, ensuring both safety and style. Yamaha MT 07 is one of our flagship models, inspiring us to create parts that transform it into the ultimate performance machine.

Crash cage for Yamaha MT 07

Why Yamaha MT 07 is the perfect bike for riders

The Yamaha MT 07 stands out as a favorite for riders of all levels. Its lightweight design, responsive engine, and unparalleled customizability make it a versatile choice. Whether you’re a stunt enthusiast or a daily commuter, the MT 07 offers:

  • Agility: A lightweight frame paired with superior handling for precision riding.
  • Power on demand: A 689cc parallel-twin engine providing smooth and controllable torque.
  • Modern aesthetics: A sleek design that turns heads on the street or stunt arena.
Yamaha MT 07

Essential parts for Yamaha MT 07 customization

If you’re looking to take your Yamaha MT 07 to the next level, Crew Garage offers a range of custom parts to enhance its performance and safety. Key products include:

  • Crash cages: Designed to protect the bike’s core frame during stunts or falls. Explore our MT 07 crash cage for unmatched durability.
  • Subcages: Ideal for improved balance and control during extreme maneuvers.
  • Scrape bars: Essential for learning wheelies and protecting the bike during stunts.
  • Stunt pegs: Engineered for maximum grip and stability.

(Image suggestion: Display the Yamaha MT 07 equipped with Crew Garage stunt parts.)

Yamaha MT 07: From stock bike to stunt machine

With a few essential upgrades, the Yamaha MT 07 transitions from an excellent stock motorcycle to a stunt-ready powerhouse. At Crew Garage, we recommend starting with:

  • crash cage for frame protection.
  • Subcages to enhance rider confidence.
  • Scrape bars for safer trick execution.

Our parts are not only functional but also add a rugged aesthetic, complementing the MT 07’s modern design.

Yamaha MT 07

Invest in Yamaha MT 07 with Crew Garage

The Yamaha MT 07 is more than a motorcycle – it’s a lifestyle choice. With the right parts, it becomes a statement of individuality and performance. At Crew Garage, we provide the tools to elevate your riding experience. From stunt parts to protective accessories, trust us to deliver quality and style.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Custom Patches and Motorsport: A Winning Combination

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Chris Lawson named crew chief for Todd Gilliland for 2025 Cup Series season
02:55
Video thumbnail
Jonathan Toney, Jason Trinchere named Haas Factory Team’s Xfinity crew chiefs in 2025
01:01
Video thumbnail
2024 NASCAR Cup season review the highs and lows
13:03
Video thumbnail
Jeb Burton, Blaine Perkins named full time Xfinity competitors for Jordan Anderson Racing in 2025
03:10

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Rajah Caruth re-signed by Spire Motorsports for 2025 Truck season

Andrew Kim -
The 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Most Popular Driver recipient from Washington D.C. returns to Spire Motorsports for a third full-time stint in the series after notching his first career victory and making the Playoffs in 2024.
Read more

Rajah Caruth Returns to Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado for 2025

Official Release -
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Most Popular Driver Rajah Caruth will return to Spire Motorsports in 2025 to pilot the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado in pursuit of the division’s championship honors.
Read more

Turn 3 Motorsport Welcomes Alessandro De Tullio for the 2025 USF Pro 2000 Championship

Official Release -
Turn 3 Motorsport is thrilled to announce Alessandro De Tullio has signed with the 2024 Championship winning team for the 2025 USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire.
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing to Celebrate Diamond Anniversary in 2025

Official Release -
Wood Brothers Racing, the oldest active team in NASCAR and one of the winningest organizations in league history, will celebrate a diamond anniversary in 2025 as it enters its 75th season in competition with multiple fan-focused initiatives planned.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category