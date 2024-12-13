Crash cage for Yamaha MT 07 – Your ultimate stunt upgrade

Crew Garage – Your partner in motorcycle innovation

At Crew Garage, we specialize in designing and delivering premium motorcycle parts for riders who demand the best. From stunt pegs to crash cages, our products are crafted with precision and passion, ensuring both safety and style. Yamaha MT 07 is one of our flagship models, inspiring us to create parts that transform it into the ultimate performance machine.

Why Yamaha MT 07 is the perfect bike for riders

The Yamaha MT 07 stands out as a favorite for riders of all levels. Its lightweight design, responsive engine, and unparalleled customizability make it a versatile choice. Whether you’re a stunt enthusiast or a daily commuter, the MT 07 offers:

Agility : A lightweight frame paired with superior handling for precision riding.

: A lightweight frame paired with superior handling for precision riding. Power on demand : A 689cc parallel-twin engine providing smooth and controllable torque.

: A 689cc parallel-twin engine providing smooth and controllable torque. Modern aesthetics: A sleek design that turns heads on the street or stunt arena.

Essential parts for Yamaha MT 07 customization

If you’re looking to take your Yamaha MT 07 to the next level, Crew Garage offers a range of custom parts to enhance its performance and safety. Key products include:

Crash cages : Designed to protect the bike’s core frame during stunts or falls. Explore our MT 07 crash cage for unmatched durability.

: Designed to protect the bike’s core frame during stunts or falls. Explore our MT 07 crash cage for unmatched durability. Subcages : Ideal for improved balance and control during extreme maneuvers.

: Ideal for improved balance and control during extreme maneuvers. Scrape bars : Essential for learning wheelies and protecting the bike during stunts.

: Essential for learning wheelies and protecting the bike during stunts. Stunt pegs: Engineered for maximum grip and stability.

Yamaha MT 07: From stock bike to stunt machine

With a few essential upgrades, the Yamaha MT 07 transitions from an excellent stock motorcycle to a stunt-ready powerhouse. At Crew Garage, we recommend starting with:

A crash cage for frame protection.

for frame protection. Subcages to enhance rider confidence.

to enhance rider confidence. Scrape bars for safer trick execution.

Our parts are not only functional but also add a rugged aesthetic, complementing the MT 07’s modern design.

Invest in Yamaha MT 07 with Crew Garage

The Yamaha MT 07 is more than a motorcycle – it’s a lifestyle choice. With the right parts, it becomes a statement of individuality and performance. At Crew Garage, we provide the tools to elevate your riding experience. From stunt parts to protective accessories, trust us to deliver quality and style.