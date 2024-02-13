Camping season kicks off at Ambetter Health 400 weekend

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 13, 2024) – Thousands of campers already know: NASCAR’s spring weekend in Atlanta is the best time to kick off camping season.

The Ambetter Health 400 weekend mixes the savory food, fun games, and rekindled friendships of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s campgrounds with the high-speed, high-octane action of NASCAR. Already the best way to experience a race weekend, camping at AMS will be better than ever Feb. 23-25 with added activities and amenities for fans camping at the speedway.

THOR RV Service and Repair – Feb. 22-24

THOR Industries, the Official RV Partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway, will provide complementary service and repair to fans camping during the Ambetter Health 400 weekend.

Whether something is amiss when the camper is loaded up or during the race weekend stay, technicians from THOR will be ready to help fans with appointments from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 24, with service right at their campsite.

Pedal Power Party – Feb. 22

Back for its second year, the Pedal Power Party invites campers to grab their bikes and take a ride around Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Starting outside the track at Gate 1, this group ride heads inside the speedway and around the 1.54-mile oval. The event is free to all campers staying at the track. The ride starts at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22; bikers must sign a waiver before participating and no motorized bikes are permitted.

Hauler Parade Presented by Raceway Ministries – Feb. 23

Before NASCAR’s stars hit the high banks, fans will see their chariots arrive in style at the hauler parade.

Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, the big rigs hauling the weekend’s speed machines will parade around the facility and through the infield on their way to the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

THOR Industries Camper Appreciation Party – Feb. 23

A fan-favorite way to begin race weekend, the THOR Industries Camper Appreciation brings together free food, free beer and Coca-Cola products, live music and games for campers to enjoy.

Plus NASCAR drivers Christian Eckes, Ty Dillon, and Stewart Friesen will all stop by along with the fastest man to turn a lap in a stock car at AMS, Geoff Bodine. It all happens in the Tara Ballroom starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

Raceway Ministries Breakfast and Worship – Feb. 24 & 25

Fans can start their racedays right with free breakfast and worship service on Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25, courtesy Raceway Ministries. Guest appearances by Geoff Bodine on Saturday and Kenny Wallace on Sunday will help get attendees revved up for a day full of racing action.

Breakfast each day begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by worship service at 9:30 a.m. in the Raceway Ministries tent located in the gravel lot in front of the main ticket office.

Peach Pit Party – Feb. 24

When the checkered flag flies on Saturday’s slate of racing, the fun is just getting started! The party continues in the infield at the Peach Pit on Saturday night, Feb. 24.

With live music by Motley Crue Tribute Band “The Dirtt”, mechanical bulls, fireworks, and more, the Peach Pit is the can’t-miss party on race weekend. Best of all: the Peach Pit is open and free to all ticketholders and campers.

All these camper-centric activities are included as part of the weekend stay at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Campers also have access to the free fun in the AMS Fan Zone Saturday and Sunday of race weekend, including driver appearances, live music and entertainment, cool exhibits, and even autograph sessions.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 23-25 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.