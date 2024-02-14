Colby Howard joins TRICON Garage for Truck Series event at Atlanta

Colby Howard will be piloting the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro sponsored by Project Hope Foundation for TRICON Garage for next weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The news comes as the 22-year-old Howard from Simpsonville, South Carolina, is coming off a full-time campaign in the Truck Series with CR7 Motorsports, where he achieved a career-best fourth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway and accumulated a total of 10 top-20 results throughout the 23-race campaign before settling in 21st place in the final driver’s standings.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with TRICON and the No. 1 team at Atlanta,” Howard said. “This is a massive opportunity for me at this point in my career and I’m looking forward to going out and making the most of it. Atlanta’s new configuration can be tricky, but I’m ready for the challenge and to prove I belong.”

Howard, who grew up competing in dirt bikes before transitioning to a career in stock car racing, made his Truck Series debut during the final two events of the 2019 season with Young’s Motorsports. Two years later, he competed in three events with CR7 Motorsports before notching a full-time Truck ride with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for the 2022 season. He would record three top-10 results and 14 top-20 results throughout the 2022 season before settling in a career-best 17th place in the standings prior to his move back to CR7 Motorsports this past season.

Through 51 previous starts in the Truck Series, Howard has achieved one top-five result, four top-10 results, 12 laps led and an average-finishing result of 21.0. He has also made 43 starts in the Xfinity Series and five in the ARCA Menards Series to date.

This season, Howard becomes the third competitor to be announced to be piloting TRICON Garage’s No. 1 “all-star” entry. Toni Breidinger is set to compete in this weekend’s season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway while William Sawalich will pilot the entry in nine events, beginning at Bristol Motor Speedway in March.

Additional details regarding TRICON’s No. 1 entry for additional Truck Series events and drivers throughout this season remain to be determined.

Colby Howard’s first Craftsman Truck Series start of the 2024 season with TRICON Garage is set to occur at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the FR8 208. The event is scheduled to occur next Saturday, February 24, and air at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.