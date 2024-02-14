IndyCar Returns to Nashville Superspeedway

Music City Grand Prix relocates from downtown Nashville for 2024 edition of IndyCar season finale

LEBANON, Tenn. – Big Machine Label Group chairman and founder Scott Borchetta, who will now oversee operations for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, announced that the Sept. 15 NTT IndyCar Series Race will be run at Nashville Superspeedway — and his company will continue as the event’s title sponsor.

“Nashville is a world-class sport and entertainment market that loves its racing,” Borchetta said. “In its first three years, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix successfully established itself as a major event in Nashville and it has tremendous potential for growth, so I couldn’t be more excited to make this statement regarding its future.”

Borchetta spent several weeks reviewing every aspect of the organization and plans for the grand prix, and he decided to move this year’s event to Nashville Superspeedway because of planned Titans Stadium construction and shifting course considerations downtown. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is the IndyCar Series season finale and will air on NBC.

“With the significant challenges of the proposed new course and unknowns with the new stadium construction, which has been the center of operations for the first three years of the Grand Prix,” Borchetta said, “there just isn’t the space needed by the race teams—nor the proper access for downtown businesses and residences—to execute the world-class event that is expected by our amazing fans, IndyCar teams and sponsors.”

Nashville Superspeedway is known for its high-intensity, wheel-to-wheel action. By hosting the season finale, it will be the first oval in a decade to decide an NTT IndyCar Series championship (Fontana, 2014).

“When we acquired Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, hosting events like the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix was part of our vision,” Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith said. “Speedway Motorsports always wants to expand our event calendar with exceptional entertainment for fans that also increases economic impact for the entire Middle Tennessee region.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell expressed appreciation for the cooperation shown by all involved to ensure a successful event for the city.

“The Music City Grand Prix has been more than a race. It’s a festival that celebrates both Nashville and racing,” O’Connell said. “We appreciate Scott Borchetta and Big Machine’s vision and partnership and look forward to the race returning to downtown Nashville in the future. I’ve enjoyed attending all three Music City Grand Prix races and appreciate their continued commitment to Nashville. Racing at the Nashville Superspeedway will add new intrigue to this year’s event.”

Borchetta appreciated O’Connell’s vision and looks forward to that return to downtown, as well as a continued relationship with the Tennessee Titans: “We want to underline how supportive Metro and Mayor Freddie O’Connell and his team have been during this transition. The mayor is a real fan of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and has attended the race every year. He and his team have helped us address all angles in how best to proceed, and we feel that we’ve landed on the best option for a great race experience, for both fans and race teams.

“This has no bearing on our great relationship with the Tennessee Titans. The team’s management has been nothing but supportive regarding the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and we fully intend to continue conversations with them and the city of Nashville as to when the right time will be to return to the streets of Nashville.”

The NTT IndyCar Series raced at the iconic 1.33 mile D-shaped oval from 2001 to 2008. Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon is the last driver to reach victory lane at the venue with a commanding “three-peat” in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

“This is fantastic news for race fans, Nashville, the NTT IndyCar Series and Nashville Superspeedway,” Smith said of the move. “This partnership is a natural fit amongst our companies, and I am grateful for the faith that Roger (Penske), Scott (Borchetta) and IndyCar have placed in us to host their season finale.

IndyCar at Nashville Superspeedway dates to the track’s inaugural season when it was home to the Firestone Indy 200. Debuting in 2001, it marked the advent of American open-wheel racing in Middle Tennessee with drivers such as Tony Kanaan, Dario Franchitti and three-time winner Dixon hoisting the winning trophy.

“Nashville Superspeedway is ideally suited to our highly competitive and extremely intense style of racing and we look forward to adding a Speedway Motorsports track to our schedule,” said Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles. “Our fans will eagerly anticipate watching a championship be decided on a high-speed oval, with NBC providing a must-see network telecast to viewers around the country. Scott and his team will do a terrific job organizing our finale weekend, and I’m incredibly appreciative of their efforts to pivot and find a fitting venue for our fans, drivers and teams.”

Indy NXT by Firestone, the developmental series for the NTT IndyCar Series, will also shift its 2024 championship finale to Nashville Superspeedway.

“We are excited to welcome the Music City Grand Prix to Nashville Superspeedway,” Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci said. “Our track has a strong history of hosting premier racing events, and we’re eager to showcase our facility’s versatility by adding this prestigious event to our calendar. With our infrastructure and experienced team, we are fully equipped to help deliver an exceptional experience for fans, drivers and stakeholders alike. The Music City Grand Prix represents an exciting new chapter for Nashville Superspeedway, and we’re ready to make it a memorable success.”

More details on weekend festivities, schedule and ticket options will be forthcoming. The event remains committed to a presence downtown leading up to the race, with activations and entertainment celebrating the finale to be unveiled later.

Fans will be able to access the latest info at MusicCityGP.com and nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

NTT IndyCar Series Driver (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda), three-time Nashville Superspeedway race winner and six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon: “I have some fond memories of Nashville Superspeedway. The racing was always intense, and strategy was always key. Add the fact that it’s now hosting the season finale, and I have no doubt it will make for a fantastic show. While we’ll miss being on the streets of Nashville in 2024, I look forward to returning to a place that has been special to my career.”

NTT IndyCar Series Driver (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet) and two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden: “Nashville is a great market for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and a perfect host city for our championship finale. Wrapping the season on a high-speed oval is going to be really thrilling for everyone, most especially our fans. As a Nashville resident myself, I’m also excited Scott and his team are still planning to host activations and entertainment downtown, ensuring the entire city feels the presence and energy of the weekend.”

Arrow McLaren Sporting Director, former NTT INDYCAR Series driver and 2004 Nashville Superspeedway race winner Tony Kanaan: “I’m so excited that the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is relocating to the Nashville Superspeedway. We always need more ovals. I’m very fond of my win there — it’s the coolest trophy I own!”

