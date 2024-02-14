PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH FLORIDA LAW FIRM PHILLIPS & HUNT

MOORESVILLE, NC, February 14, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling announced today his partnership with Phillips, Hunt, Walker & Hanna for the 2024 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The partnership aims to raise awareness of the law firm’s commitment to Justice 4 All, regardless of race, religion, creed, orientation or gender. Among the firm’s high-profile cases is that of Joe Exotic of Netflix’s Tiger King fame.“Growing up near Daytona and Talladega, NASCAR has a special place in my heart,” said Phillips, Hunt, Walker & Hanna partner John M. Phillips. “I love teaming up with Patrick Emerling and his team and getting people thinking about justice but also my good friend and client Joe Exotic.”

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, is the Tiger King. Since growing up in Texas and Oklahoma, he’s had a fond love of taking care of people and animals, but especially tigers. Netflix’s show Tiger King still stands as one of the most popular television shows in history. Season two addresses Joe’s claim that he was set up by animal rights groups, federal government and people who sought to take his legacy.

“My case has finally been turned over to the appellate court and we just want a new fair trial,” said Joseph Maldonado, aka Joe Exotic. “I truly appreciate NASCAR, the Daytona International Speedway and Team Emerling for taking time to remind everyone that our justice system is unfair. Free Joe Exotic! And win the damn thing, Patrick!”

“I’m grateful for the support of Phillips, Hunt, Walker & Hanna and all of my other partners as we start the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” said Emerling. “John Phillips’ passion for justice and his compassion for not only the people he represents but the community at large is truly inspiring. I’m proud to represent him and his firm this weekend.”

Gladiator Cargo Nets will join Phillips & Hunt as an associate partner for this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona. Gladiator offers heavy duty truck bed cargo nets for consumer and commercial applications. You can learn more about them at https://gladiatorcargonet.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GladiatorCargoNets), X (https://twitter.com/gladiator_cargo) or YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwR1a-90i2e2jziv4EFOJmQ/videos).

Emerling also announced several other partners today. Southern Tier Security (https://www.southerntiersecurity.net/), a watch patrol company based in Olean, NY, will serve as primary sponsor for at least four races in the 2024 season. Frontline Optics (https://frontline-optics.com/), which manufactures sunglasses designed to withstand the demands of frontline workers like firefighters and police officers, will serve as a primary sponsor for at least one race this season. SimForge (https://simforge.in/), which sells sim racing equipment and accessories, will support Emerling as a season-long associate sponsor. Emerling will announce additional sponsors over the coming weeks.

After serving as part owner of and a driver for Emerling-Gase Motorsports during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Emerling decided to partner with SS-GreenLight Racing as primary driver of the #07 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The change allows Emerling to focus fully on his racing schedule. In addition to his duties with SS-GreenLight, Emerling will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour with car owner Rich Gautreau. He finished fourth in the Tour’s season opener at New Smyrna Speedway on February 10. Emerling will also compete in several Tour Modified races with his #07 team, including at New Smyrna Speedway this week leading up to this weekend’s races at Daytona International Speedway.

The green flag drops for the United Rentals 300 at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, February 17. You can watch the race on FS1 or listen live on MRN or SiriusXM.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).

Phillips, Hunt, Walker & Hanna is a full-service law firm which specializes in personal injury, wrongful death, family law and criminal defense. John Phillips is licensed in 8 states and has appeared in several documentaries including Season two of Tiger King and has pending motions demanding a new trial or release of his client Joe Exotic. You can learn more about the firm’s work to secure justice for Joe Exotic at https://floridajustice.com/justice-for-joe/. Their office can be reached at (386 or 904) 444-4444. Follow Phillips, Hunt, Walker & Hanna on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/knowthelawyer) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/knowthelawyer).