Chuck E. Cheese and Hendrick Motorsports Rev Up for Program’s 2nd Year

More rewards for ‘They Win, You Win’ promotion, New kid-friendly racing YT content, New licensed products, and Sweepstakes winners every month

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, and 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, Hendrick Motorsports, are celebrating the successful two-year milestone of their innovative program, and the start of the 2024 racing season with a winning lineup of new promotions and content for race fans to enjoy around the world.

Just in time for the biggest race of the year, this dynamic collaboration continues to accelerate the world of racing with family entertainment to reach the shared goal of bringing families together to create memories of a lifetime.

“They Win, You Win” Promotion is BACK with MORE E-Tickets

On January 29, Chuck E. Cheese and Hendrick Motorsports launched an enhanced “They Win, You Win” promotion with DOUBLE the prizes this year, giving participants a chance to win free E-Tickets based on the performance of Hendrick Motorsports’ powerhouse lineup of talented drivers, including #5 Kyle Larson, #9 Chase Elliott, #24 William Byron, and #48 Alex Bowman. Now through November 11, participants can win up to 1,750 free E-Tickets every week whenever the team places in the top 3. This weekly promotion adds an extra layer of thrill to the racing season, allowing families to celebrate victories both on and off the track. Sign-up now and tune in every week to cheer on all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers for a chance to win Free E-tickets: https://www.chuckecheese.com/theywinyouwin/.

“Racing World” Program Expands

The popular, co-branded “Racing World” features Hendrick Motorsports, the record-holding team with 301 Cup Series victories, to bring the exciting sport of racing to kids and families throughout the country offering a variety of licensed products and merchandise, kid-focused content and an immersive mobile app game that brings the thrill of the track to the fingertips of racing enthusiasts. Download the Chuck E. Cheese Racing World mobile app game for free in the iOS and Android app stores and start racing today!

New Merchandise Collection:

Chuck E. Cheese unveils an expanded collection of exclusive co-branded “Racing World” merchandise at retail for both kids and adults across its classic, retro and current styles. From trendy tees and wrapping paper to high-end hats and shoes, fans can race to victory sporting a diverse range of items that blend the iconic Chuck E. Cheese charm with the high-speed spirit of Hendrick Motorsports. Plus, the highly anticipated Chuck E. Cheese Die-Cast will be available for purchase at all Chuck E. Cheese U.S. locations this summer.

Check out the Chuck E. Cheese Racing World Collection across the following online retailers:

Chuck E. Cheese Shop

Hendrick Motorsports Shop

New Era Caps

Select apparel on Target, Amazon and Walmart

Original YouTube Video Content

To provide young fans with an immersive and educational experience, Chuck E. Cheese and Hendrick Motorsports are excited to launch exclusive co-branded “Racing World” video content on the official Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel throughout the season. Join Chuck E. and the Hendrick Motorsports pit crew as they bring kid-friendly racing facts to life, offering a behind-the-scenes look into the exciting world of professional racing. The content aims to entertain, educate, and inspire the next generation of racing enthusiasts.

Sweepstakes with Monthly Prizes:

New for 2024, Chuck E. Cheese and Hendrick Motorsports are teaming up to give fans the chance to win incredible prizes, every month, throughout the entire season with the Racing World Sweepstakes. Fans will now have the chance to win prizes ranging from VIP race experiences to Ultimate Birthday Parties at Chuck E. Cheese and so much more. The sweepstakes, which opened on February 1st, will run for the entire racing season, and offer fans repeated opportunities to be a part of the racing action. Check out the full lineup of prizes at www.chuckecheese.com/racingsweeps/.

David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The 2023 NASCAR season proved to be an exciting and wild ride thanks to the Hendrick Motorsports organization. Not only did the team earn themselves a reputation as a formidable force on the track, but their commitment to excellence off the track – speaks to the great success and impact of this partnership. We have so many new and engaging integrations on the horizon, and we can’t wait to continue celebrating major milestones with Hendrick Motorsports in 2024.”

Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR champion and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, added, “The past year has been incredible, working with Chuck E. Cheese to bring the thrill of auto racing to even more families than ever before. It’s been an absolute joy to watch new fans of all ages fall in love with racing.”

The 2-year anniversary is a testament to the success of the Chuck E. Cheese and Hendrick Motorsports program in creating lasting memories and shared experiences for families across the nation. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more surprises, announcements, and promotions throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.chuckecheese.com/racingworld.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings. Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, and where positive, lifelong memories for families are made through fun, food, and play. It’s the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment, and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and “pizza made fresh, families made happy” culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (301) and laps led (more than 79,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.