INDYCAR Party in the Park returns to downtown St. Petersburg Thursday, March 7

Community events fill the 20th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2024) – INDYCAR Party in the Park will kick off a jam-packed Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding weekend on Thursday, March 7. This free community activity will take place in downtown St. Petersburg at North Straub Park and launch the festivities around the 20th annual running of the marquee race event headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race.

Open to the public, the third annual INDYCAR Party in the Park will feature special guests, including NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers, music, giveaways, food and drink. Race cars representing all series running on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding weekend schedule will also be on display for fans to view up close. The event will run from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET, but fans are encouraged to get downtown early as at least one car from every competing INDYCAR team will parade northbound on Bayshore Dr. starting near The Dali Museum and ending in North Straub Park.

The free party will coincide with another community event, the 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track. Open to both runners and walkers, the 5K will start and end on Bayshore Drive NE, adjacent to North Straub Park, and will join the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race track at Turn 9 on Central Avenue.

Part of the INDYCAR Party in the Park festivities will include recognizing 5K participants on stage. Registrations for the 5K are currently available online at gpstpete5k.com for $40 in advance or $50 the day of the event, and all proceeds will benefit the Police Athletic League (PAL) of St. Petersburg, supporting its many programs positively impacting local children and teenagers.

“Bringing the fans and local community together downtown for these fantastic events is the perfect way to kick off the 20th annual race weekend in St. Pete. INDYCAR Party in the Park offers fans a unique opportunity to get up close to the race cars and interact with some drivers before they hit the track,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “We encourage everyone in the area to take advantage of this free event on Thursday, sign up for the 5K Run on the track, then come join us on the waterfront throughout the weekend including the live Bret Michaels concert on Saturday!”

In addition to the community activities on Thursday, March 7th, the 20th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding festivities will feature a loaded schedule of activities both on and off the track. On Friday night (March 8th), Mayor Ken Welch will be joined by past St. Petersburg mayors, community leaders, past St. Pete race winners and fans for “A Grand Prix Evening – Celebrating 20 Years of Champions” event benefiting four local youth charities and programs. Limited tickets are available at gpstpete.com/gpevening. On Saturday night (March 9th), race event attendees with Saturday or weekend admission can access a live concert from legendary rock artist Bret Michaels at the track for no additional cost.

On track, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will headline the action as the premier American open-wheel series opens its season in St. Pete for the 14th time on Sunday, March 10. The racing schedule will also feature the sport’s rising stars as INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire speed through the downtown streets. Additionally, the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge will showcase ultra-competitive Le Mans Prototype and Grand Touring 4 race cars in two 45-minute sprint races; the series will race on a street circuit for the very first time in its history.

Visit indycar.com for more information about the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding and the latest news on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Tickets for the race start as low as $25. For complete pricing, schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow the event on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.

