Jeremy Clements Racing readies for Daytona with mainstay partners One Stop Convenience Stores and All South Electric on board

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is ready for a thrilling 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Season and aims to greatly improve upon their 2023 season. The team is excited to kick off the new season with their long-time winning partnership of One Stop Convenience Stores and All South Electric.com at Daytona International Speedway in the United Rentals 300 on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Associate partners, including Fox Sports Spartanburg, Sherfick Companies, American Countertop, Impel Union, The Racing Warehouse, and Alliance Driveaway Solutions will also fuel the No. 51 Chevrolet in the season-opening race at the 2.5-mile tri-oval World Center of Racing.

Clements, who will be starting his 14th full-time season in the XFINITY Series for the family-run, single-car independent team, expressed his immense gratitude towards all the partners for their unwavering contribution to the team. He mentioned that their support will power their efforts to be part of the Playoffs and even secure a win or two.

Additionally, the No. 51 Chevy Camaro SS will carry the logos of supporters, Workforce, Whitetail Smokeless, E3 Spark Plugs, Elite Towing and Recovery, Zmax Race Products, Carolina Driveline, Matman Designs, Dynamic Paintware, Papa G Drywall, and Nordic Logistics.

With such a strong team and support from their partners, Jeremy Clements Racing is poised for a winning season and is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats in 2024.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Saturday, February 17th, 2024

Broadcast Information: TV: 5:00 pm EST on FS1

FAST FACTS

Best Start 8th – 2021

Best Finish 1st – 2022

28th career start at Daytona

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

ABOUT ALL SOUTH ELECTRIC

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. was founded on June 1, 1993, by Chuck and Charlie Koon as a single-family and small multifamily/commercial electrical contractor. By 1996, All South Electrical had created one of the most creditable reputations within the State of Georgia for its outstanding support to its customers.

All South Electrical has employed a group of professionals whose goals and objectives are the same as its founders, to provide a quality product at the most economical price while maintaining a safe environment within the workplace.

Today, All South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. Presently we average 5000 units per year as well as our service department.

All South Electrical is licensed in all the Southeastern states. For more information see www.allsouthelectric.com.