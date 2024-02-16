AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Daytona International Speedway Xfinity Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona International Speedway | Hard Rock Bet 200

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): Klutch Vodka

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-718

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: On the heels of a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, beginning with Saturday night’s United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team plans to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to also run two cars throughout the season with its No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang beginning with Saturday night’s 120-lap contest at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan, 21, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint in 2023 driving for ThorSport Racing.

Coming in Klutch!: Earlier this week, AM Racing announced a multiyear deal with Klutch Vodka to serve as the primary partner of Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for Saturday night’s Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Klutch Vodka is 100% made in the United States. Our vodka is made from local Midwestern corn, distilled 5 times through an eight-column still, and filtered or “polished” 12 times through 4 different materials in a proprietary process to create one of the finest vodkas in the world.

Klutch Vodka is the founder and proud sponsor of Klutch Kares. Klutch Kares’ provides financial assistance to those with special needs arising from childhood defects as well as students who have demonstrated the desire to achieve a higher education and need aid to achieve their goals.

Klutch Vodka can be found in Total Wine & More locations throughout Florida. “Drink Responsibly. Act Responsibly.”

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Daytona International Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s United Rentals 300 will mark Deegan’s inaugural Xfinity start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Deegan does, however, have three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the “World Center of Racing. Her track-best result occurred during the 2022 Truck Series season-opener when Deegan steered to a 17th-place finish in the NextEra Energy Resources 250 after starting 26th for David Gilliland Racing (now TRICON Garage).

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in October 2022, Deegan has a career-best 13th-place finish after starting 20th for SS-GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt.

In addition to one Xfinity Series start, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts to her credit.

AM Minute: It’s a busy week for AM Racing at the “World Center of Racing.”

In addition to the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action, the team will also participate in Saturday afternoon’s Daytona ARCA 200 with sophomore driver Christian Rose aboard the No. 32 West Virginia Tourism Ford Mustang.

Rose returns to the organization on the heels of a successful ARCA Menards Series rookie season, which included two top-five and 13 top-10 finishes, third in the championship standings, and the most laps completed by a driver in the series.

Veteran leader Ryan “Pickle” London will return as crew chief for the full 20-race season.

Austin Wayne Self has also been keeping the AM Racing Dirt Division team hopping with Late Model competition throughout the Sunshine State.

Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2024 season on deck, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 132nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday night and his 10th race at the 2.5-mile superspeedway nestled in Daytona Beach, Fla.

In his previous 131 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Daytona International Speedway: “I am excited to get to Daytona this weekend with my AM Racing team. We’re excited to have Klutch Vodka on the car. AM Racing showcased a lot of speed with their superspeedway program last year, and I would like to capitalize on it during the race on Saturday afternoon.

“Our goal is to stay out of trouble and be in contention when the checkered flag is near.”

On 2024 Season Outlook: “I am very optimistic about my rookie season. The AM Racing team has worked incredibly hard to assemble a good group of people who want to see me succeed and put together strong results from the start of the season in Daytona to the checkered flag at Phoenix in November.

“I am focused and I believe I am ready.”

Race Information:

The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will take place on Fri., Feb. 16, from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m., and the qualifying session begins on Sat., Feb. 17, at 11:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.