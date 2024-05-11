RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 8th

Start: 12th

Points: 4th

“The Richard Childress Racing team gave me a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Darlington Raceway. By the time we reached the competition caution on lap 20, I felt like I had a good grasp of the track. With this being my first time racing here, today was a learning experience for all 200 miles. Every time we came to pit road, crew chief Danny Stockman made great adjustments and the pit crew gained positions. We ran inside the top-10 all day and I felt like we had a top-five Camaro when it was all said and done. We picked up stage points in both stages and finished in eighth-place. I’m very proud of everyone on this No. 2 team. I know when we come back in the fall, we can have a shot at winning. I need to work on a few things with my driving style, but it is a lot of fun driving at this track. I look forward to coming back here later this season.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Take Points Lead with Runner-Up Finish at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 5th

Points: 1st

“We had a fast Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet all day. I could get through the gears really well with the No. 7 on restarts, but once we got to Turn 1, I would get on the splitter and shoot up the track. There are things I can do inside the race car to be better and do a better job. We were close enough on speed with the No. 7, that whoever got the lead between us was going to keep the lead. The clean air was important and you could keep the dirty air on the guy behind you. I have to go back to the drawing board to see what I can do differently on entry into Turn 1 to try and get into the lead. If we could have gotten the lead, even on that last restart, there was a chance that we could have kept enough dirty air on him to where he couldn’t get back by us. Overall it was a solid day for our No. 21 team. Everyone at RCR and ECR has been working hard and we are showing speed everywhere we go. We will keep chipping away at it and be back in Victory Lane soon enough.” -Austin Hill