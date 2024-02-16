Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway Truck | Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Daytona International Speedway | Fresh From Florida 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): BRUNT Workwear | Anderson Power Services

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 28th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: Earlier this week, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Massey arrives on the scene at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 32 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the first of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, BRUNT Workwear will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 100-lap race on Friday night.

BRUNT is a brand here to redefine everyday work gear for blue-collar workers and everyday guys that have never had the convenience, pricing, or quality available to them from traditional brands.

Founded by Eric Girouard, BRUNT aims to support the American workers through their work day by delivering the tools you wear to get the job done.

Longtime Massey supporter Anderson Power Systems will serve as an associate partner for the series’ lone trip to the “World Center of Racing” in 2024.

Anderson Power Services specializes in supplying, installing, repairing, and replacing residential and commercial generators all throughout Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.

Mason Massey Truck Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Friday night’s season-opener will mark Massey’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Last February, Massey finished 24th after starting 35th in the 2023 edition of the rain-shortened NextEra Energy Resources 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

In addition to his lone Truck Series start at Daytona, Massey also holds two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for B.J. McLeod Motorsports and DGM Racing, respectively.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Massey has 14 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 25.6.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Massey as crew chief of the No. 02 BRUNT Workwear | Anderson Power Services Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Joe Lax

On Friday night, he will be crew chief in his 118th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 117 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes.

The season’s first race will be his 10th tango at Daytona as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of fourth with Truck Series veteran Spencer Boyd at the wheel in the 2019 NextEra Energy Resources 250 on February 15, 2019.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 20.3 and an average finish of 16.3 in 19 Daytona International Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 472 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Daytona International Speedway: “I always look forward to driving through that tunnel at Daytona International Speedway for the year’s first race. That’s your dream as a kid, being a part of the biggest weekend of the season on the high banks. We’ve all been working hard, and I look forward to starting the season strong with my guys on Friday night.”

On Joining Young’s Motorsports for the 2024 Truck Series Season: “I couldn’t be more excited to go full-time racing with Tyler (Young) and everyone at Young’s Motorsports. I see the work ethic in all the guys and how much they want it.

“I knew this was definitely something I wanted to be a part of. I also look forward to bringing BRUNT Workwear and Anderson Power Services on board this year. We’re ready to kick the season off strong in Daytona on Friday night!”

Race Information:

The Fresh From Florida 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 16, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona International Speedway | United Rentals 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Ohio Logistics

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 36th (SS-GreenLight Racing No. 07)

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season beginning with Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 18, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the first of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Ohio Logistics will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 120-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio Logistics provides all of the assets and operational support necessary to meet your most sophisticated logistics requirements. ·

Its mission is to provide its customers with the best possible warehousing and transportation services while maintaining competitive and fair prices. They accomplish this through the creative involvement of their most excellent resource, their associates.

LH Waterfront Construction will serve as an associate marketing of Honeyman’s No. 42 Chevrolet for his rookie Daytona Xfinity debut.

Since 1995, LH Waterfront Construction has been building custom homes and performing remodels at the highest level.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Xfinity Daytona International Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s season-opener will mark Honeyman’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Honeyman has eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 21st place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course after starting 26th in the Drive for the Cure 250 for Alpha Prime Racing.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 25.4.

Double Duty: Honeyman’s season is off to a fast start in 2024 with double duty action at the “World Center of Racing.” In addition to attempting his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Young’s Motorsports, he will also compete in Saturday’s Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona in the ARCA Menards Series, the developmental series owned by NASCAR.

Honeyman, aboard the team’s No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet SS, was one of over 70 drivers who tackled the 2.5-mile superspeedway during ARCA preseason testing in January.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 98th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 97 races, he has three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The season’s first race will be his 10th tango at Daytona as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will mark the inaugural year of competition for the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Daytona International Speedway: “Daytona marks the beginning of our Xfinity Series journey with Young’s Motorsports reuniting with my ARCA Menards Series East crew, which adds a special touch to this race.

“My goal is to bring home a clean race car and prepare for Atlanta next weekend. We have 33 races. This is just the start. I’m excited to see how we kick off 2024.”

On Joining Young’s Motorsports for the 2024 Xfinity Series Season: “In 2024, I’m thrilled to be racing full-time for Young’s Motorsports in their newly launched Xfinity team. Joining them as they enter this exciting series, I’m confident about our collective potential for the upcoming season.

“The prospect of racing full-time in Xfinity adds an extra layer of excitement, and I can’t wait to contribute to our team’s journey and make our mark on the track.”

Race Information:

The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will take place on Fri., Feb. 16, from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m., and the qualifying session begins on Sat., Feb. 17, at 11:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.