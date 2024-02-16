Golden Corral Partners with Driver Jeb Burton and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Golden Corral Announces Its 2024 Partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport’s driver Jeb Burton Who Will Wheel the No. 27 Golden Corral Chevrolet Camaro in Daytona for the start of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series

STATESVILLE, N.C. & RALIEGH, NC (February 16, 2024) — Golden Corral will debut as a 2024 sponsor of the No. 27 Golden Corral Chevrolet Camaro at the “World Center of Racing” on February 17, with driver Jeb Burton and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

The race will mark Burton’s return behind the wheel of the Golden Corral No. 27 Chevrolet after a successful 2023 season where the driver contended for a championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Playoffs.

“Daytona is a very special place to me, and I’m honored that Golden Corral would choose to partner with us to kick off our season,” said Jeb Burton, driver of the No. 27 Golden Corral Chevrolet Camaro. “And, I can’t think of a better way to kick off the season and our partnership with Golden Corral.”

“Golden Corral is thrilled to return to NASCAR via a new partnership with Driver Jeb Burton, and his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) No. 27 Chevrolet Car for the entire 2024 NXS Season.” Said Paul “Skip” Hanke, CMO, Golden Corral.

“We’re extremely honored and blessed that Golden Corral would partner with our team this season,” said team owner Jordan Anderson. “We look forward to serving as ambassadors for this iconic North Carolina company within the extremely loyal NASCAR community.”

The partnership is one that extends off the track with a commitment to our military and shared values. Golden Corral CMO, Paul “Skip” Hanke added, “After meeting multiple members of the legendary NASCAR Burton family last summer at a fly-fishing event at Daytona International Speedway with Project Healing Waters, a national Veteran nonprofit, we began discussions on a possible 2024 sponsorship of Jeb’s No. 27 race car. Both Golden Corral and The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation have been consistent supporters of important military causes over the years, and this shared commitment formed the foundation of our new 2024 Golden Corral partnership with Jeb Burton and the NASCAR Xfinity Series JAR No. 27 Chevrolet. Through the efforts of our restaurant teams, and the generosity of our guests and franchisees, Golden Corral has raised over $30 million for military charities. We look forward to continuing our deeply rooted tradition of supporting military philanthropic efforts such as DAV, Camp Corral, Military Appreciation Night, Project Healing Waters, and Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation in 2024, and are excited for the start of this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Season in Daytona on Saturday, February 17th!”

Golden Corral will return as the primary partner on the No. 27 Chevrolet at the Circuit of the Americas on March 23 and will also be featured as the primary sponsor at Talladega Superspeedway on October 5, the track where Jeb brought the No. 27 car to victory lane in 2023. In addition, the iconic brand will serve as an associate partner on the No. 27 team for the entire season.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.