Nick Sanchez Takes Chevrolet to Milestone 100th NASCAR Win at Daytona International Speedway

Nick Sanchez, No. 2 Rev Racing Silverado RST, took the checkered-flag in the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ season-opener at Daytona International Speedway – earning Chevrolet its milestone 100th all-time points-paying victory in the NASCAR national ranks at Daytona International Speedway.

The victory – Sanchez’s first career victory in the series – is Chevrolet’s fourth NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at Daytona International Speedway, and the manufacturer’s series-leading 277th all-time win in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition.

Chevrolet – the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR history at Daytona International Speedway – has also earned a series-leading 50 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, including 25 Daytona 500 triumphs, and 46 all-time NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at the “World Center of Racing”.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 16, 2024) – As Nick Sanchez took his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory in the series’ season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, he also became a pivotal part in Chevrolet’s history at the famed Florida superspeedway. Sanchez and the No. 2 Rev Racing Silverado RST team earned Chevrolet its milestone 100th all-time points-paying NASCAR win at Daytona International Speedway – further extending its record as the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR history at the track.

“To earn 100 NASCAR wins at Daytona International Speedway is a monumental achievement in Chevy’s storied racing history,” said Scott Bell, Vice President, Global Chevrolet. “On behalf of everyone at Chevrolet, thank you to all the drivers and teams who have contributed wins over the years that brought us to this milestone. Chevrolet is proud to be the winningest manufacturer at one of NASCAR’s most iconic venues.”

Chevrolet’s legacy at the “World Center of Racing” began early when Bob Welborn drove his 1959 Chevrolet to the win in NASCAR’s first-ever race at Daytona International Speedway. Now, over 60 years later, the Bowtie brand has accumulated 50 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, 46 all-time NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins at Daytona International Speedway – a combined record that continues to raise the mark for its manufacturer competitors. Sanchez is the 48th different driver to carry the Bowtie brand to victory lane in the NASCAR’s national ranks at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2024 NASCAR season-opening race weekend at Daytona International Speedway continues with Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300, followed by the NASCAR Cup Series 66th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Chevrolet NCS Winners at DIS

Jeff Gordon: 6

Dale Earnhardt Jr: 4

Tony Stewart: 4

Cale Yarborough: 3

Dale Earnhardt: 3

Jimmie Johnson: 3

Michael Waltrip: 3

Sterling Marlin: 3

Austin Dillon: 2

Ernie Irvan: 2

Junior Johnson: 2

Kevin Harvick: 2

Benny Parsons: 1

Bob Welborn: 1

Dale Jarrett: 1

Darrell Waltrip: 1

Derrike Cope: 1

Geoff Bodine: 1

Greg Sacks: 1

Jamie McMurray: 1

Johnny Rutherford: 1

Justin Haley: 1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 1

Tim Richmond: 1

William Byron: 1 Chevrolet NXS Winners at DIS

Dale Earnhardt Jr: 6

Tony Stewart: 6

Dale Earnhardt: 5

Austin Hill: 2

Justin Haley: 2

Randy LaJoie: 2

Austin Dillon: 1

Chase Elliott: 1

Clint Bowyer: 1

Darrell Waltrip: 1

Geoff Bodine: 1

James Buescher: 1

Jeremy Clements: 1

Joe Nemechek: 1

Justin Allgaier: 1

Kasey Kahne: 1

Kevin Harvick: 1

Kurt Busch: 1

Kyle Busch: 1

Kyle Larson: 1

Martin Truex Jr: 1

Matt Kenseth: 1

Michael Annett: 1

Noah Gragson: 1

Regan Smith: 1

Ross Chastain: 1

Steve Grissom: 1

Tyler Reddick: 1

William Byron: 1 Chevrolet NCTS Winners at DIS

Johnny Sauter: 2

Kaz Grala: 1

Nick Sanchez: 1

