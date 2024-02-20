NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA 500

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

William Byron, Chevrolet Takes 2024 Daytona 500 Victory

Chevrolet’s 26th Win in the ‘Great American Race’

William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1, captured the victory in the 66th running of the Daytona 500 – his first career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series’ crown jewel event.

The victory marked Chevrolet’s second consecutive – and 26th all-time – triumph in the ‘Great American Race’.

Byron is the 19th different driver to take Chevrolet to victory lane in the Daytona 500.

The victory is Chevrolet’s 51st NASCAR Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway, and the manufacturer’s 852nd all-time win in NASCAR’s top division – both of which are series-leading feats.

Byron delivered Chevrolet its 101st win in the NASCAR national ranks at Daytona International Speedway, extending the Bowtie brand’s record as the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR history at the ‘World Center of Racing’.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 19, 2024) – Enduring a rain-delayed start and an intense late-race battle to the finish, it was Chevrolet’s William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 team that earned the title as the 2024 Daytona 500 Champion. A first-time winner in the ‘Great American Race’, Byron became the 19th different driver to take Chevrolet to victory lane in the crown jewel event – extending the manufacturer’s record to 26 all-time Daytona 500 wins.

“Congratulations to William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 team on their win in the 2024 Daytona 500,” said Scott Bell, Vice President, Global Chevrolet. “Winning NASCAR’s most iconic race is a goal for Chevrolet each season, and we are proud to have William bring home our 26th victory in the Great American Race.”

NASCAR’s season-opening weekend started with Chevrolet reaching a milestone feat at Daytona International Speedway with Chevrolet’s Nick Sanchez and the No. 2 Rev Racing Silverado RST team earning the manufacturer’s milestone 100th NASCAR victory at the famed 2.5-mile Florida Superspeedway in Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

“The victory added to an already special weekend for Chevrolet at Daytona,” added Bell. “We are honored to have Nick Sanchez and William Byron add their names to an elite list of drivers who have taken Chevrolet to 101 NASCAR wins at Daytona International Speedway.”

The triumph marked Hendrick Motorsports’ return to victory lane in the Daytona 500 for the first time in nine years, with Bryon’s win taking the organization to a record-tying nine victories in the crown jewel event. Making the triumph even more special, the win came exactly 40 years since Hendrick Motorsports’ first-ever start in NASCAR’s top division to mark a storybook beginning to the organization’s anniversary season.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Atlanta Motor Speedway the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, February 25, at 3 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.





About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.