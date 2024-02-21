Club Car Becomes Newest Partner for JRM and Sam Mayer

Mayer to drive No. 1 Club Car Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 21, 2024) – Club Car, an industry leader in innovation and design for golf cars, utility vehicles and personal-use transportation, will join JR Motorsports as a primary partner for Sam Mayer and the No. 1 team for the March 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I am ecstatic to have Club Car ride along with us at Las Vegas this spring,” said Sam Mayer. “I am eager to open this company up to the motorsports industry and we hope to race the No. 1 Club Car Chevrolet to Victory Lane!”

Headquartered in Augusta, Ga., Club Car boasts a 60-plus-year history as an industry leader in innovation and design, initially focused on golf cars and then expanding to commercial utility vehicles and personal-use transportation. Club Car’s relationship with its customers and approved dealers is just as valued as their desire to manufacture quality products that produce superior performance.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Club Car for the Las Vegas event,” said JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “It’s such a strong market, and as a well-established brand, we’re looking forward to helping Club Car gain additional value and visibility.”

Mayer, a 20-year-old native of Franklin, Wis., enters 2024 on the strength of a career-best season with four wins and a third-place finish in the NXS championship.

“This partnership is about the commitment to excellence, quality and safety that JR Motorsports brings to professional racing and that aligns with our core values and mission to drive exceptional experiences for our customers,” said Jeff Tyminski, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management for Club Car. “We are especially excited to partner with a trailblazing business leader like JR Motorsports CEO, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, at the start of Women’s History Month.”

Broadcast coverage for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Mar. 2, on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT CLUB CAR:

With over 60 years of experience of innovation and design in producing small-wheel vehicles, Club Car is a leading manufacturer of gas and electric golf, utility and personal transportation vehicles. Since 1958, the Club Car product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing vehicles for commercial and consumer markets, all built with an uncompromised desire for superior safety, quality, and performance. As a global leader in sustainability and electrification, the Club Car Vehicle Group includes luxury electric vehicle brand, Garia, and lightweight electric utility vehicle brand, Melex. Garia and Melex product portfolios share similar characteristics of reliability, thoughtful design, and proven performance. Club Car Vehicle Group is proud to be on the forefront of environmentally responsible Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) technologies. For more information, visit www.clubcar.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.