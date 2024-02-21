Kaden Honeycutt – Fr8 208 Race Advance

Fr8 208 | Atlanta Motor Speedway (135 laps / 207.9 miles)

Saturday, February 24 | Hampton Ga. | 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt (Willow Park, Texas) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Kaden: Twitter: @KadenWHoneycutt | Instagram: @kadenhoneycutt10 | Facebook: /KadenHoneycuttRacing | Web: kadenhoneycuttracing.com

Kaden Honeycutt on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I can’t wait to get on track with this Niece Motorsports group in Atlanta,” said Honeycutt. “I know the team has been working hard to prepare a fast Protect Your Melon Chevrolet. I’m really looking forward to this season, and getting more time in the Truck Series. I learned a lot in this race last season that I’ll be able to apply this weekend. We have high expectations as a team, so I’m looking forward to a strong run.”

By The Numbers: Saturday’s race marks Honeycutt’s 21st NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start, and his second at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

2024 Season: Saturday’s race marks the first of twelve races this season for Honeycutt behind the wheel of the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado.

“Thanks to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity to go racing in top-tier equipment this season,” said Honeycutt. “I’m looking forward to having more time in one of these Chevrolets and competing for an Owner’s Championship with this group.”

On the Truck: Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and the “Buckle Up: Protect Your Melon” initiative that encourages drivers to always buckle up on roadways.

Recapping the Last Race: After leading the charge in practice on Thursday, Johnny Sauter advanced to the final round of Friday’s qualifying session, ending up with a second-place starting spot. At the drop of the green, Sauter took the lead, leading the first lap and ultimately winning the opening stage of the race. Sauter paced the field for 24 laps before being collected in one of the many accidents. The team could not repair the significant damage before the DVP clock expired, which left the No. 45 team with a 29th-place finish.

Sauter on Last Race at Daytona International Speedway: “We had a rocket ship,” said Sauter. “Really, we were in good position all night long and thought I made a good move at the end there and unfortunately when they wrecked, I just had nowhere to go. Hats off to Niece Motorsports for bringing a hot rod.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.