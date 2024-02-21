Latitude Aero Extends Runway for Spencer Boyd with Renewed Sponsorship

Mooresville, NC (February 21, 2024) – Spencer Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises announced today that Latitude Aero has returned in 2024 as an anchor partner to the new team’s maiden voyage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Latitude Aero, based in Greensboro, NC, specializes in the refurbishment of airplane seats.

Spencer Boyd commented on the extension, “Latitude Aero has been a partner of mine for a long time now. It means a lot to see us grow together and get to a point where they are an anchor to our program at Freedom Racing Enterprises. I’ve gotten to know many of the employees over there and know they cheer loudly for me every time I’m on the track so it’s my job to give them something to cheer about. That’s exactly what I plan to do at Atlanta this weekend.”

Since 2015, the award-winning FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station has successfully delivered over 100,000 seats earning a reputation for excellence within the aviation industry.

Kelvin Boyette, owner of Latitude Aero, spoke about his involvement, “Being associated with Spencer and NASCAR has been a great business decision for our company. It gives our team someone to rally behind each week especially knowing how hard Spencer works. It also gives us a unique opportunity to engage with our customers outside the boardroom. There are so many emotions activated when watching a NASCAR race from the pit box that it creates a special bond with the people around you.”

Latitude Aero will be a season long sponsor for Boyd and his new team with Atlanta showcasing their first primary race of the year. The ‘Bomber Girl’ paint scheme debuted at last years’ All Star Race weekend will return this year.

Thanks to the hard work of all the employees at Latitude Aero, their capabilities list boasts over 25,000 seating part numbers, and continues to add new capabilities every month. This is one reason why they take pride in being one of the most well-respected and trusted providers in the sector.

The Fr8 208 race will showcase the Latitude Aero Chevrolet Silverado on February 24, 2024 as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Watch the action live on FS1 at 1pm ET or on MRN radio.