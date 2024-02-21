Matt Mills – Fr8 208 Race Advance

Fr8 208 | Atlanta Motor Speedway (135 laps / 207.9 miles)

Saturday, February 24 | Hampton Ga. | 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Matt Mills (New Philadelphia, Ohio) | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Matt Mills: Twitter: @MattMillsRacing | Instagram: @MattMillsRacing | Facebook: /OfficialMattMillsRacing | Web: mattmillsracing.com

Matt Mills on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I’m proud of the J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet this team brought to the track in Daytona, we showed a lot of speed,” said Mills. “I’m looking forward to more of the same this weekend in Atlanta. We’re going to do our best to run a clean race and be there at the end when it counts.”

By The Numbers: Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway marks Mills’ second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at the track.

Mills also has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra.

Recapping the Last Race: Mills and the No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra team advanced to the final round of qualifying, ending up with a fourth-place starting spot for Friday night’s race. Early contact left the nose of the No. 42 machine with considerable damage to the nose that necessitated a pit stop under caution to repair. Down on power toward the end of the race, the Mills crossed the finish-line in 26th.

Mills on Last Race at Daytona International Speedway: “We started the day off pretty good,” said Mills. “After the initial contact we had to rethink our strategy and hang back a little before the truck began to lose power. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t recover. I’m thankful for everyone at Niece, J.F. Electric and Utilitra and am ready for Atlanta.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About J.F. Electric

J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra:

Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.