Layne Riggs Looks to Bounce Back at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 22, 2024) – After an early race incident took Layne Riggs out of contention at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the No. 38 team looks to bounce back at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway this weekend.

Making their NASCAR debut, Northside Hospital will partner with Riggs and ride along the No. 38 Ford F-150. In the Atlanta region, Northside is a longtime, major partner of the Atlanta Braves. Other sports partnerships include Georgia State University Athletics, the Atlanta Track Club, and the Gwinnett Stripers.

This will be Riggs’ second start at Atlanta as the 21-year-old competed at the 2023 spring event racing for TRICON Garage, starting 23rd and finishing 28th.

﻿Qualifying for the event will take place Friday, February 23rd at 3:00 p.m. ET. The green flag for the 130-lap race will drop at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 24th and can be watched live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 Northside Hospital Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“Daytona didn’t play out how we wanted it to, but we just have to put it in the past and move on. I feel confident going into Atlanta now that I have some drafting experience, but there’s still a lot of learning to do, hopefully I can do that this weekend.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“Daytona is in the past, we’re focused on Atlanta. Layne (Riggs) is just learning and trying to make the most from each race. It’s a long season and I’m confident Layne will get better and better each race. Having some drafting experience from Daytona will help him going into this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.