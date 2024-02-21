Faction46 Ready to Rebound at Atlanta

Petty’s Garage Makes Season Debut on No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado

SALISBURY, N.C. (FEBRUARY 21, 2024) — Faction46 is back on track this weekend at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Driver Thad Moffitt will race Saturday’s Fr8 Auctions 208 in hopes of rebounding after a disappointing race at Daytona. Moffitt and the Faction46 team were collected in an accident not of their doing early in the race after qualifying in the top-10 in their debut.

“We really had the highs and lows of Daytona all in one day,” said Moffitt. “We had a lot of speed for qualifying and made the second round our first time out and put the truck in the top-10. In the race, you just had guys pushing too hard and the next thing I know I’m turned around and our Customers Bank Chevrolet was wrecked out. That was disappointing to only make a few laps and not prove ourselves in the race.”

Moffitt will have the opportunity on Friday and Saturday to prove what Faction46 can do. The team will qualify on Friday in Atlanta before racing on Saturday afternoon. The “new” Atlanta Motor Speedway has high banks, high speeds, and drafting much like Daytona.

“We should qualify up front again,” commented Moffitt. “Doug (crew chief Doug George) and the team know how to build speed into our truck, and then we can adjust in the race. We just need to get the laps in and have a solid day.”

Faction46 will debut a new scheme on its No. 46 Silverado. Petty’s Garage will have a new scheme for Moffitt. The high-performance automotive shop and e-commerce performance parts business is the home of the Petty family with over 200 NASCAR wins to its name. Moffitt is often found at Petty’s Garage when not at the Faction46 shop in Salisbury.

“Petty’s Garage is pumping out some cool stuff,” continued Moffitt. “I have my Chevrolet Camaro that has Petty’s Garage performance parts and upgrades. It’s fast! I think a lot of people don’t know what they are doing at Petty’s Garage, and we need people to check them out.”

Faction46 and Moffitt can be seen during the FR8 208 on Saturday live on FS1 at 2:00 p.m. ET.