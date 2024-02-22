Weekend schedule for Atlanta

NASCAR travels to Atlanta Motor Speedway as all three series compete this weekend in the second race of the season. Joey Logano is the defending race winner of the Cup Series Ambetter Health 400.

The Atlanta schedule will include a 10-minute pit road entry practice after each qualifying session. This is because Atlanta has two separate pit-road speed limits for green-flag pit stops, one for vehicles entering on the apron in Turn 3 and another when getting to pit road on Turn 4. Under caution-flag conditions, pit-road speed will be 45 mph.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, February 23

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM

Impound – Single Vehicle /1 Lap /2 Rounds

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM

Impound – Single Vehicle /1 Lap /2 Rounds

Saturday, February 24

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Impound – Single Vehicle /1 Lap/2 Rounds

Post-Cup Qualifying – Watch Live on Press Pass

2 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208 FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Stages: 30/60/135 Laps = 207.9 Miles

Purse: $705,481

Post Truck Series Race – Watch Live on Press Pass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles

The Purse: $1,328,978

Post-Xfinity Series Race – Watch Live on Press Pass

Sunday, February 25

3 p.m.: Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 – FOX/PRN/SiriusXM

Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles

Purse: $9,137,793

Post-Cup Series Race – Watch Live on Press Pass