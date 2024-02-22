Search
Weekend schedule for Atlanta

By Angela Campbell
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR travels to Atlanta Motor Speedway as all three series compete this weekend in the second race of the season. Joey Logano is the defending race winner of the Cup Series Ambetter Health 400.

The Atlanta schedule will include a 10-minute pit road entry practice after each qualifying session. This is because Atlanta has two separate pit-road speed limits for green-flag pit stops, one for vehicles entering on the apron in Turn 3 and another when getting to pit road on Turn 4. Under caution-flag conditions, pit-road speed will be 45 mph.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, February 23
3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM
Impound – Single Vehicle /1 Lap /2 Rounds

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM
Impound – Single Vehicle /1 Lap /2 Rounds

Saturday, February 24
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Impound – Single Vehicle /1 Lap/2 Rounds
Post-Cup Qualifying – Watch Live on Press Pass

2 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8 208 FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Stages: 30/60/135 Laps = 207.9 Miles
Purse: $705,481
Post Truck Series Race – Watch Live on Press Pass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles
The Purse: $1,328,978
Post-Xfinity Series Race – Watch Live on Press Pass

Sunday, February 25
3 p.m.: Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 – FOX/PRN/SiriusXM
Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles
Purse: $9,137,793
Post-Cup Series Race – Watch Live on Press Pass

