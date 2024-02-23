Daniel Dye earns first NASCAR Truck Series career pole at Atlanta

Daniel Dye will lead the field to green in the Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after winning his first career pole Friday afternoon. He topped the charts with a lap time of 31.817 seconds at 174.246 mph in the No. 43 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet Silverado.

Dye spoke about his qualifying effort, saying, “We were definitely more stuck on that second run. I don’t know if maybe that was because the tires were warmed up a little bit, still had some heat in it from that first lap. But whatever it was, it was fast enough to sit here and talk to you, so, it’s good. Exciting.”

Tyler Ankrum, Dye’s teammate, posted the second-fastest speed of 173.467 mph and will start on the front row beside Ankrum. ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski qualified third in the No. 98 Ford. MHR had a strong showing, claiming four of the top five posts, with Jack Wood (fourth) and Christian Eckes (fifth).

Grant Enfinger, Kyle Busch, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy and Conner Jones completed the top 10 fastest drivers in qualifying.

The Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup:

1. Daniel Dye

2. Tyler Ankrum

3. Ty Majeski

4. Jack Wood

5. Christian Eckes

6. Grant Enfinger

7. Kyle Busch

8. Matt Crafton

9. Chase Purdy

10. Conner Jones

11 Jake Garcia

12. Rajah Caruth

13. Layne Riggs

14. Ben Rhodes

15. Colby Howard

16. Stewart Friesen

17. Ty Dillon

18. Nick Sanchez

19. Corey Heim

20. Bayley Currey

21. Matt Mills

22. Tanner Gray

23. Dean Thompson

24. Bret Holmes

25. Kaden Honeycutt

26. Mason Maggio

27. Timmy Hill

28. Thad Moffitt

29. Lawless Alan

30. Mason Massey

31. Taylor Gray

32. Keith McGee

33. Spencer Boyd