Daniel Dye earns first NASCAR Truck Series career pole at Atlanta

Daniel Dye will lead the field to green in the Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after winning his first career pole Friday afternoon. He topped the charts with a lap time of 31.817 seconds at 174.246 mph in the No. 43 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet Silverado.
Dye spoke about his qualifying effort, saying, “We were definitely more stuck on that second run. I don’t know if maybe that was because the tires were warmed up a little bit, still had some heat in it from that first lap. But whatever it was, it was fast enough to sit here and talk to you, so, it’s good. Exciting.”
Tyler Ankrum, Dye’s teammate, posted the second-fastest speed of 173.467 mph and will start on the front row beside Ankrum. ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski qualified third in the No. 98 Ford. MHR had a strong showing, claiming four of the top five posts, with Jack Wood (fourth) and Christian Eckes (fifth).
Grant Enfinger, Kyle Busch, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy and Conner Jones completed the top 10 fastest drivers in qualifying.
The Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Starting Lineup:
1. Daniel Dye
2. Tyler Ankrum
3. Ty Majeski
4. Jack Wood
5. Christian Eckes
6. Grant Enfinger
7. Kyle Busch
8. Matt Crafton
9. Chase Purdy
10. Conner Jones
11 Jake Garcia
12. Rajah Caruth
13. Layne Riggs
14. Ben Rhodes
15. Colby Howard
16. Stewart Friesen
17. Ty Dillon
18. Nick Sanchez
19. Corey Heim
20. Bayley Currey
21. Matt Mills
22. Tanner Gray
23. Dean Thompson
24. Bret Holmes
25. Kaden Honeycutt
26. Mason Maggio
27. Timmy Hill
28. Thad Moffitt
29. Lawless Alan
30. Mason Massey
31. Taylor Gray
32. Keith McGee
33. Spencer Boyd