NASCAR Drivers to Sign Autographs at Fan Zone Souvenir Trailers

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 23, 2024) — Through a new FANS FIRST initiative, NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers will sign autographs at souvenir trailers in Speedway Motorsports fan zones throughout the 2024 season, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Saturday and Sunday in advance of the Ambetter Health 400.

“We’ve worked closely with the race teams and drivers over the past several months to bring more old-school autograph sessions back to the fan zones at our speedways,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Drivers connecting with the fans face-to-face was a true foundation for building our sport. We’re both thrilled and thankful that so many drivers will make appearances to sign autographs for the fans. We’ll continue to look for additional opportunities with other NASCAR industry personalities as well to expand this effort.”

During Speedway Motorsports’ 2024 NASCAR race weekends, souvenir trailers will have designated times when select NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series drivers will make appearances to sign autographs for race fans. General appearances will be up to 30 minutes per driver or personality. Wristbands may be issued in limited quantities by souvenir trailers and qualifying purchases may be required. Autographs may be limited to one signature per driver during the session in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Fans should visit the souvenir trailers early during race weekends for details and download the respective speedway’s mobile app for the latest updates. Speedways will publish schedules, locations and additions during race week on their websites, as well as post updates and notices across speedway social media channels.

The tentative autograph appearance schedule for Saturday includes Daytona 500 winner William Byron beginning at 10:20 a.m. and NFL running back and NASCAR brand ambassador Alvin Kamara at 11 a.m. JR Motorsports drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones are scheduled at 12:45 p.m. Defending Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Riley Herbst will sign at 2:15 p.m.

On Sunday, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Josh Berry, Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Corey Lajoie, Kyle Larson, John Hunter Nemechek and Todd Gilliland are scheduled to make up to 30-minute autograph-signing appearances between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at souvenir trailers. Clothing designer Samantha Busch is scheduled to appear in the Atlanta Motor Speedway gift shop at noon. Schedules and locations are subject to change. Fans should visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com for updated schedules, specific locations and any additions or changes to the current lineup.

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiary; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. For more information, visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.