FIRST FANS ARRIVE FOR AMBETTER HEALTH 400 RACE WEEKEND

HAMPTON, Ga. — Sunny skies greeted campers as they arrived to setup their home away from home for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend.

It’s a sign of things to come as thousands of campers will fill campsites inside and around the speedway this week. All will enjoy more than 850 miles of NASCAR action this weekend that is forecasted to be accompanied by beautiful spring weather.

FirstCamperFeb2024Rotated.jpgFans make a lot of their own fun in the campgrounds during NASCAR weekend, but there’s a lot of great racing and entertainment on tap as well. It all starts Thursday with the Pedal Power Party bike ride around the track and Speedway Children’s Charities Laps for Charity track driving opportunity. Campers will also enjoy Friday night’s THOR Family of Companies Camper Appreciation Party – featuring free food, free beer, and special guest appearances – and the party in the Peach Pit Saturday night with live music, games, fireworks, and more.

All of this complements what is sure to be an action-packed weekend of racing across NASCAR’s three national touring series. The rising stars of the sport take center stage in Saturday’s NASCAR doubleheader in the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250. NASCAR’s best hit the track for 400 miles of white-knuckle, high-speed competition in Sunday’s main event, the Ambetter Health 400.

Great ticket and camping options are still available for fans who want to experience NASCAR in Atlanta for themselves this weekend. Grandstand tickets start at $49 for Sunday and kids 12 and under are just $10. Plus AMS has created more opportunities to make the Ambetter Health 400 an unforgettable experience with memories that will last a lifetime. Pre-race track passes now include access to victory lane before the race and even a chance to see The King Richard Petty as the NASCAR world celebrates 75 years of the Petty family in racing, in addition to access to pit road, the Jon Langston pre-race concert, and driver introductions.

Affordable ticket add-ons are also available with exclusive opportunities for fans to interact with some of NASCAR’s biggest stars. Fans can add a Q&A with Georgia’s own Chase Elliott; a Ross Chastain package that includes a Q&A, Watermelon Man swag, and an autograph from Chastain; or get the VIP experience from Coca-Cola, which includes a pre-race track pass, access to Coca-Cola’s VIP hospitality in Turn 1 with complimentary food and beverages, a guided garage tour while supplies last, and an exclusive Q&A with Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Denny Hamlin.

Best of all, AMS has delivered an option for fans who want a garage pass on Sunday of race weekend with the Ultimate Fan Pass. This ticket upgrade includes a guided garage tour and a garage pass that lets fans stick around and experience the raceday atmosphere and explore the garage on their own. This upgrade also features an exclusive meet and greet with AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison and an OGIO backpack.

Fans can learn more about this weekend’s tickets, camping accommodations, and upgrades at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, with intense, superspeedway pack racing and high stakes with a spot in the NASCAR playoffs on the line.

The race weekend also features the tenth year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The thrills of the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 races both happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the Feb. 23-25, 2024, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

