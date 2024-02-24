Search
Michael McDowell captures first career Busch Light pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Angela Campbell
Michael McDowell topped the speed charts during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday with a lap time of 30.999 seconds (178.844 mph) to claim his first career pole.

He expressed confidence and motivation moving forward.

“It’s just motivating to make the most of the opportunity we have in front of us because right now, today,” McDowell said. “We have fast cars and that’s not a guarantee six months from now and that’s not a guarantee 12 months from now. I know that because I lived the other side for a long time, so it’s making the most of the opportunity that we have right in front of us right now because right now we’re in the game and have something for them.”

Joey Logano qualified second-fastest (178.242 mph) followed by Kyle Busch (178.235 mph) Todd Gilliland (178.08 mph) and Kyle Larson (177.829 mph).  Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Austin Dillon completed the top 10 in qualifying for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400.

Notably, seven Fords and three Chevrolets comprised the top 10 in the qualifying session.

The Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup:

Starting pos.Driver
1.Michael McDowell
2.Joey Logano
3.Kyle Busch
4.Todd Gilliland
5.Kyle Larson
6.Ryan Blaney
7.Chris Buescher
8.Austin Cindric
9.Chase Briscoe
10.Austin Dillon
11.William Byron
12.Martin Truex Jr.
13.Denny Hamlin
14.Josh Berry
15.Noah Gragson
16.Harrison Burton
17.Alex Bowman
18.Bubba Wallace
19.Tyler Reddick
20.Ryan Preece
21.Ross Chastain
22.Christopher Bell
23.Daniel Suarez
24.Brad Keselowski
25.Ty Gibbs
26.Daniel Hemric
27.Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28.Chase Elliott
29.Zane Smith
30.Josh Wiliams
31.Justin Haley
32.Corey LaJoie
33.Kaz Grala
34.John Hunter Nemechek
35.Carson Hocevar
36.BJ McLeod
37.Erik Jones

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
