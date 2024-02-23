Jesse Love claims second consecutive Xfinity Series pole of 2024 at Atlanta

Jesse Love captured the NASCAR Xfinity Series pole Friday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a lap of 173.935 mph in the No. 38 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. It was his second consecutive pole of the year. He also earned bragging rights as the first driver to win the pole in his first two Xfinity starts.

He gave credit to his entire team and is focused on making the Playoffs this season.

“My goal”, Love said, “is to hopefully get locked in the Playoffs in the first five or 10 races and obviously we have another good shot tomorrow night.”

His teammate, Austin Hill was second quickest with a 173.706 mph lap and will line up beside Love on the front row. Joe Gibbs Racing’s John Hunter Nemechek will start third after posting a lap speed of 173.938 mph. Riley Herbst will start fourth (173.255) as Parker Kligerman (173.131) completed the top five in qualifying. Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Truex, Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top 10.

Jordan Anderson had a mechanical issue and was unable to post a lap time. He will start 38th in last place.

The Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will be broadcast on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR.

Starting Lineup: