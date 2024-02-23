Jesse Love claims second consecutive Xfinity Series pole of 2024 at Atlanta

Jesse Love captured the NASCAR Xfinity Series pole Friday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a lap of 173.935 mph in the No. 38 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. It was his second consecutive pole of the year. He also earned bragging rights as the first driver to win the pole in his first two Xfinity starts.
He gave credit to his entire team and is focused on making the Playoffs this season.
“My goal”, Love said, “is to hopefully get locked in the Playoffs in the first five or 10 races and obviously we have another good shot tomorrow night.”
His teammate, Austin Hill was second quickest with a 173.706 mph lap and will line up beside Love on the front row. Joe Gibbs Racing’s John Hunter Nemechek will start third after posting a lap speed of 173.938 mph. Riley Herbst will start fourth (173.255) as Parker Kligerman (173.131) completed the top five in qualifying. Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Truex, Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top 10.
Jordan Anderson had a mechanical issue and was unable to post a lap time. He will start 38th in last place.
The Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will be broadcast on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR.
Starting Lineup:
- Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- John Hunter Nemechek, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
- Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
- A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Ryan Truex, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
- Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Sammy Smith, No. 8 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
- Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
- Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
- Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford
- Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
- B.J. McLeod, No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
- Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
- Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
- Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
- Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
- Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford
- C.J. McLaughlin, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford
- Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford
- Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
- Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
- Nick Leitz, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
- Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
- Joey Gase, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Ford
- Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
- Leland Honeyman, No. 42
- J.J. Yeley, No. 14 No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
- Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford
- Jordan Anderson, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet