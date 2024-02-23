Search
Featured StoriesRace CentralRC XFINITYXFINITY Series

Jesse Love claims second consecutive Xfinity Series pole of 2024 at Atlanta

By Angela Campbell
FEBRUARY 23: Jesse Love, driver of the #2 Whelen Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23, 2024 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Jesse Love captured the NASCAR Xfinity Series pole Friday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a lap of 173.935 mph in the No. 38 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. It was his second consecutive pole of the year. He also earned bragging rights as the first driver to win the pole in his first two Xfinity starts.

He gave credit to his entire team and is focused on making the Playoffs this season.

“My goal”, Love said, “is to hopefully get locked in the Playoffs in the first five or 10 races and obviously we have another good shot tomorrow night.”

His teammate, Austin Hill was second quickest with a 173.706 mph lap and will line up beside Love on the front row. Joe Gibbs Racing’s John Hunter Nemechek will start third after posting a lap speed of 173.938 mph. Riley Herbst will start fourth (173.255) as Parker Kligerman (173.131) completed the top five in qualifying. Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Truex, Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top 10.

Jordan Anderson had a mechanical issue and was unable to post a lap time. He will start 38th in last place.

The Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will be broadcast on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR.

Starting Lineup:

  1. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  2. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  3. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  4. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  5. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
  6. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  7. A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  8. Ryan Truex, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  9. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  10. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  11. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  12. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  13. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  14. Sammy Smith, No. 8 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  15. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
  16. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  17. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
  18. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  19. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford
  20. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
  21. B.J. McLeod, No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
  22. Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
  23. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
  24. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
  25. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
  26. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford
  27. C.J. McLaughlin, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford
  28. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford
  29. Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
  30. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
  31. Nick Leitz, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
  32. Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
  33. Joey Gase, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Ford
  34. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
  35. Leland Honeyman, No. 42
  36. J.J. Yeley, No. 14 No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
  37. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford
  38. Jordan Anderson, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Daniel Dye earns first NASCAR Truck Series career pole at Atlanta

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category