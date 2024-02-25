Bayley Currey – Fr8 208 Race Recap

Fr8 208 | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Team: No. 41 AutoVentive/DealBadger Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 20th | Finish: 30th | Driver Point Standings: 16th

Bayley Currey on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “We had another really, really good truck this weekend,” said Currey. “Our AutoVentive/DealBadger Chevrolet, I think, was a race winning truck. It was an unfortunate end to our day, but I’m looking forward to Vegas. We brought two fast trucks to both Daytona, and Atlanta and hope we can get it done next week.”

Race Recap: Currey and the No. 41 AutoVentive/DealBadger team lined up 20th for Saturday afternoon’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. From the drop of the green flag, Currey began working his way to the front of the field, closing out Stage One in the top-10. With varying pit strategies playing out in the second stage, Currey once again earned stage points before entering the final stage. As the laps wound down, Currey was battling for position in the top-five before damage to the No. 41 ended his day.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About AutoVentive:

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics:

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.