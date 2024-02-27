Hendrick Motorsports to enter 10 Xfinity Series races in 2024

HENDRICKCARS.COM RETURNS TO SPONSOR NO. 17 CHEVROLET

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 27, 2024) – In 2024, Hendrick Motorsports will enter 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races with primary sponsorship from HendrickCars.com. Each of the organization’s four NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete in the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro this season, along with a special appearance by popular road racing veteran Boris Said.

The schedule will kick off March 9 at Phoenix Raceway with the first of four starts for 2024 DAYTONA 500 champion William Byron and crew chief Brandon McSwain, the lead engineer on the No. 24 Cup Series team. The remaining six races for the No. 17 team will be called by 2014 Xfinity Series champion crew chief Greg Ives, who has 15 NASCAR national series wins.

The No. 17 HendrickCars.com team made four Xfinity Series starts in 2022 and six in 2023. In 10 combined appearances, it has accumulated three pole positions, six top-five finishes and seven top-10s, including three second-place results.

“The No. 17 is a big part of our story, and it would be special to see it win – and win often – during our 40th anniversary season,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “The sponsorship has been a big success for HendrickCars.com and our dealerships, and we’re pleased to add more races and take it to another level in 2024. It’s victory lane or bust.”

The No. 17 car number has a rich history with Hendrick Motorsports. NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip drove it to nine wins for the team from 1987 to 1990, including in the 1989 DAYTONA 500. The car number was also driven by Ricky Hendrick in various races, including in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2000 and 2001. The HendrickCars.com paint scheme will again be based on the No. 17 truck driven by Hendrick during his 2001 rookie season.

HendrickCars.com is Hendrick Automotive Group’s online destination for new and pre-owned vehicle shopping, locating centers for service and collision repair, exploring career opportunities, and learning about vehicle investment protection. It also sponsors Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team, NHRA champion Greg Anderson and other racing efforts at the grassroots level.

NO. 17 CHEVROLET – 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series SCHEDULE

March 9, Phoenix Raceway (William Byron)

March 23, Circuit of The Americas (Kyle Larson)

May 11, Darlington Raceway (William Byron)

May 25, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase Elliott)

June 8, Sonoma Raceway (Boris Said)

June 22, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Alex Bowman)

July 6, Chicago Street Course (Kyle Larson)

July 13, Pocono Raceway (William Byron)

Aug. 31, Darlington Raceway (Chase Elliott)

Sept. 14, Watkins Glen International (William Byron)

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (302) and laps led (nearly 80,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 39 in a row (1986-2024). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

ABOUT HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 94 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit HendrickCars.com.

ABOUT HENDRICKCARS.COM:

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop thousands of new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.