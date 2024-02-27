Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Crosses Nine States on 2024 Ride

NASCAR’s Kyle Petty will lead 150 motorcycles more than 2,100 miles on a week-long trek from South Dakota to North Carolina, ending at Victory Junction to celebrate the camp’s 20th anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C., February 27, 2024 – Former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty is hitting the open road once again to lead the 28th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America – one of the most popular charity rides in the country. From May 4 – 10, 2024, Petty will lead 150 motorcycles across nine states on a seven-day trek, covering more than 2,100 miles in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with serious and chronic medical conditions.

Presented by Cox Automotive, the Ride will kick-off in Deadwood, South Dakota, on Saturday, May 4 and will end in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday, May 10 with a celebratory homecoming at Victory Junction. Cox Automotive is the world’s largest automotive services and technology provider and is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. The company’s brands include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Manheim, which will host breakfast for the Ride at Manheim Indianapolis on Wednesday, May 8.

“Our team is beyond excited to host Kyle and the riders at Manheim Indianapolis for breakfast during their 28th Anniversary route,” said Chuck Werner, general manager for the Louisville-Indianapolis Market Center. “It means so much for us to be included in this inspiring event and we look forward to helping the Ride send many deserving kids to Victory Junction.”

Petty has a jam-packed route planned for the 2024 Ride’s 250 participants, including 30 new riders. In fact, Petty has coined this adventure “The AmerICON Ride,” to pay homage to the iconic American attractions featured on this year’s Ride. Some of the highlights include visiting Mount Rushmore National Monument, stopping at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, exploring Churchill Downs – home of the Kentucky Derby, touring the legendary National Corvette Museum, visiting Bristol Motor Speedway, and so much more.

Spectators along the 2024 route are encouraged to attend one of the Ride’s seven overnight stops or daily pit stops to greet Petty and the riders, purchase memorabilia and make donations.

28th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

Day 1, Saturday, May 4 – Deadwood, South Dakota to North Platte, Nebraska

Day 2, Sunday, May 5 – North Platte, Nebraska to Omaha, Nebraska

Day 3, Monday, May 6 – Omaha, Nebraska to Bettendorf, Iowa

Day 4, Tuesday, May 7 – Bettendorf, Iowa to Indianapolis, Indiana

Day 5, Wednesday, May 8 – Indianapolis, Indiana to Bowling Green, Kentucky

Day 6, Thursday, May 9 – Bowling Green, Kentucky to Bristol, Virginia

Day 7, Friday, May 10 – Bristol, Virginia to Greensboro, North Carolina

“This year marks the 20th Anniversary of Victory Junction, so I immediately knew we had to bring the Ride back to camp to celebrate this incredible milestone. After all, the Ride has been there since Victory Junction’s inception, as a founding supporter in 2004, and has remained the largest cumulative donor,” said Petty. “From riding the Black Hills of South Dakota and crossing the mighty Mississippi River to visiting iconic American landmarks, we are going to experience some truly incredible places on this year’s Ride, but none more so than ending back ‘home’ at Victory Junction – where we can see so many deserving kids light up with happiness and experience the magic that lives at camp.”

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. Since it first began in 1995, the Ride has raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. As a result, the Ride has helped Victory Junction mobilize resources to provide over 115,000 camp experiences for children of all levels of abilities who are living with complex medical conditions at no cost to their families.

Among the celebrities participating in the 2024 Ride are NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Hershel McGriff; former NASCAR drivers Max Papis, David Ragan, Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and TV personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood.

The 2024 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Cox Automotive, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, Wiley X, Prevost, Blue Emu, Goody’s and Kelderman Manufacturing.

For more information about the Ride or to donate, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

About Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America

Led by former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. The Ride is one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Since its inception in 1995, more than 9,100 riders have logged nearly 12.8 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camping facility for children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of his son Adam, Victory Junction provides life-changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a medically-safe environment, always free of charge. In addition to traditional camp sessions, Victory Junction’s REACH program takes camp experiences to children and their families at hospitals, clinics, and in Ronald McDonald Houses throughout North and South Carolina.

Since opening in 2004, Victory Junction has delivered more than 115,000 camp experiences and has served children from all fifty states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as four countries. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network of Camps founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the American Camp Association. To learn more, please visit victoryjunction.org.

About Cox Automotive (www.coxautoinc.com)

Cox Automotive is the world’s largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.