Connor Mosack – Victoria’s Voice 200 Race Advance

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 laps / 201 miles)

Friday, March 1 | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Connor Mosack (Charlotte, N.C.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Connor: Twitter: @ConnorMosack | Instagram: @ConnorMosack | Facebook: /ConnorMosackRacing | Web: connormosackracing.com

Connor Mosack on Friday’s at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I’m very much looking forward to getting on track with this Niece Motorsports group this week in Vegas,” said Mosack. “They’ve brought fast trucks to the track the past two weeks, and I know they’re working hard to do the same this weekend. I know we’ll have a strong Chevy Accessories Silverado. We’re going to do our best to run a clean race and put ourselves in contention when it counts.”

By The Numbers: Saturday’s race marks Mosack’s first start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The start will be his third overall in the Truck Series. Mosack has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas track, which came last season.

On the Truck: Mosack’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Chevy Accessories. Visit chevy.com/accessories to browse the latest accessories to personalize and enhance your vehicle.

In addition, the No. 45 will carry the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation colors. The organization’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers and to raise awareness through their Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs.

Recapping the Last Race: With no practice, Kaden Honeycutt’s first laps of the weekend were turned during qualifying. Honeycutt and the No. 45 Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety team ended up with a 25th-place starting position for Saturday afternoon’s race. Honeycutt ran a clean race and gradually worked his way through traffic, making his way into the top-10 by the final stage. Honeycutt would cross the finish line sixth in his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of the 2024 season.

Honeycutt on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “It was a good day,” said Honeycutt. “We were tight from the green flag, and did the best we could with it. I want to thank Phil Gould and everyone on the team for the hard work. I’m looking forward to building off of this performance with my team at Bristol in a few weeks. I think at a place like Bristol this team will shine. Thank you to everyone at the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety/ ‘Protect Your Melon’, Niece, and Chevrolet.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.