Four RAFA Racing Club Members Ready For U.S. Pro Debuts This Weekend at Sebring During Porsche Sprint Challenge

Caroline Candas, Ian Porter, Paige Morales and Rafael Martinez Continue to Chase Their Individual Motorsports Dreams in the Season Opening Round

SEBRING, Florida (February 28, 2024) – The “RAFA” in RAFA Racing stands for Race As Family Always, and this week’s family vacation aims to mix business with pleasure. RAFA Racing by JDX makes its North American professional debut with a four-pack of Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsports in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America this weekend at Sebring International Raceway.

And an impressive debut it is. Caroline Candas has the most experience of any of the racers, though that’s limited to a successful karting career followed by two seasons of front wheel drive Touring cars in France. Rafael Martinez has just a season of wheel to wheel racing in Europe, but Ian Porter and Paige Morales are all taking on a strong field of competitors for the first time.

Even so, hopes are high while remaining realistic for the success of the season. More than just an arrive and drive program, the RAFA Racing Team has worked closely on all aspects of racing – mental and physical training, simulator work and a test at Sebring to get the feel of the cars.

That comes to fruition with a doubleheader race weekend to open the season. The Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama Cayman class races for 35 minutes (plus one additional lap) at 1:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 2, and repeats on Sunday morning at 9:40 a.m. ET. That follows unofficial testing on Thursday, with practice on Friday and qualifying on Saturday morning. Each race is streamed live at PorscheSprint.com.

Candas enters her first event in a rear wheel drive race car and will drive the No. 84 8Twelve Wheels Porsche Cayman this season. Candas was the RAFA Racing Shootout winner last November, topping eight other up and coming female drivers for the prize. Her journey is being documented as part of a new racing competition tv series titled The Shootout to find, develop and sign some of the world’s best and highest potential racing talent. Candas topped drivers from seven different countries in tests that included sim racing, a fitness test, media training and a full test and race day simulation at Circuit of the Americas in a Porsche Cayman. Candas’ progress and her Shootout battle, along with the upcoming television show, has a home on Instagram @theshootoutofficial.

Porter, known as CrimSix to his legion of fans, is making his racing debut this weekend at Sebring. The all-time winningest Call of Duty player in eSports history, Porter retired from his first professional sport and, after some sim racing and track days, has paired with RAFA Racing by JDX to start a new career. He’ll combine his digital background with partner GridFinder to take the platform into the analog world in the No. 86 GridFinder Porsche Cayman.

Morales’ love of cars from a young age has brought her to a lead position in the RAFA Racing family, which includes her professional racing debut. Morales secured her racing license in mid-February, then promptly landed on the podium in her opening race weekend at the Sports Car Club of America’s Hoosier Super Tour weekend at NOLA Motorsports Park. Morales will drive the No. 87 RAFA Racing Club Porsche Cayman.

Martinez is aiming for his first U.S. championship run, having competed in 2023 overseas in the McLaren Trophy Cup and already announced his intention to double up in 2024, racing the SRO GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club with RAFA Racing driver coach Cameron Lawrence. Martinez’ ride for the 2024 Porsche Sprint Challenge Series is the No. 85 RAFA Racing Club Porsche Cayman.

Each driver will run the 14-race Porsche Sprint Championship with Race As Family Always ingrained in their spirit. The RAFA Racing Team is just a part of the RAFA Racing Club vision to bring motorsports to the masses in a way that works for each individual automotive enthusiast, whether that participation be as part of an amateur or professional racing program, as a street car owner, mechanic, or sim racer.

The season gets underway with testing on Thursday, February 29 on the 17-turn, 3.741-mile road course, before the first official session of the new year on Friday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Friday’s practice sessions give way to Saturday morning qualifying at 9:15 a.m. ET, followed by racing at 1:35 p.m. ET Saturday and 9:40 a.m. ET on Sunday. More information on the Championship, including a link to watch the races live, can be found at PorscheSprint.com.

RAFA Racing Quoteboard

Ian Porter, Driver, No. 86 GridFinder Porsche Cayman: “I’m really excited for Sebring and to get the season started. It’s a track I’ve done a lot on the sim. What’s interesting to me is that usually on the sim I get bored of the track in a week or two, but it’s a lot different when you’re using it as a tool to prepare. I have to practice because I’m racing it in real life. I’ve done two to three months of straight up Sebring just to get ready for this. Time wise, I’m looking really strong on the sim. Your main competitor is always the clock. If you’re fast, no one will catch you. I’ m still expecting a battle. For me, I’ve found the more simple I make things the better I can be. I want to take it turn by turn, and if there happens to be a car in front or behind me it’ll be something to handle. Mostly I’m just focusing on myself.”

Caroline Candas, Driver, No. 84 8Twelve Wheels Porsche Cayman: “I’m looking forward to this week and my first Porsche Sprint Challenge North America race of the season. We did a two-day test at Sebring to get to know the circuit. It’s one of those mythical tracks with a very special surface, and I love it. My goals are the same as ever, to gain experience and aim for the best position in each race.”

Rafael Martinez, Driver, No. 85 RAFA Racing Club Porsche Cayman: “I’m excited for our young team to take the grid and have a good time in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America. We have a lot of talent and will develop a lot over the year, but we also need to be mindful that we are all new to racing. Caroline is the most experienced racer, and it’s only her third season. Going to Sebring for the test was a ton of fun and a nice bucket list checkmark. It lived up to the expectations of being a racer’s track and presented me with quite a bit of challenge to get up to speed. The Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is super fast and a lot to handle, particularly on a bumpy track. As a team owner, our goals remain the same – to have a positive impact on the series, the paddock and the sport all while further developing ourselves as drivers and hopefully coming away with some podiums!”

Paige Morales, Driver, No. 87 RAFA Racing Club Porsche Cayman: “I’m thrilled to debut in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America. The Porsche Cayman feels incredible, and I’m fully committed to giving my all to secure the championship. It’s an honor to race alongside my talented teammates Ian, Caroline and Rafael. Together, we’re ready to take on this exciting challenge and showcase our skills on the track. I can’t wait to see what this season holds for us.”

About RAFA Racing Club:

RAFA Racing, utilizing the motto “Race As Family Always,” is a motorsports club and race team founded by and made for high-performance auto drivers, supporters, and fans of all types. Started by Rafael Martinez, the Club aims to create a space for high-performance car enthusiasts to enjoy like-minded individuals, network and share ideas on and off the track, and bond as one team with a common interest. The RAFA Racing Team made its debut in 2023 with a runner-up finish in the McLaren Trophy Europe Series, and expands that footprint to include Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and SRO GT4 Europe in 2024. The Club’s off-track presence can be felt on social media and beyond, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook and at RafaRacing.Club.