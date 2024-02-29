AMSOIL Returns as Supporting Sponsor of 2024 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400

AMSOIL will return as a supporting sponsor of the 2024 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400, coming to Las Vegas on March 6-10, event officials announced today. As part of the partnership, AMSOIL products will once again be on display at the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, and multiple racers will rely on AMSOIL products to get them to the checkered flag.

“AMSOIL has been a great partner of the BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 for multiple years now,” said Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli. “We’re excited to welcome them back to the 2024 edition of the Great American Off-Road Race, as top racers once again rely on AMSOIL to help them conquer the race. We’re looking forward to hosting them once again on Fremont Street for the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival, so be sure to check them out!”

AMSOIL specializes in developing synthetic lubricants that offer innovative answers to the greatest challenges vehicles and equipment present. The extraordinary performance of AMSOIL synthetic lubricants in a range of markets – automotive, powersports, industrial, racing and more – has made our influence in the industry unmistakable and our brand highly respected. Our commitment to innovation has resulted in legions of brand-loyal customers.

AMSOIL founder and industry pioneer Al Amatuzio built his company on the same principles that defined his career as a jet fighter squadron commander – excellence, integrity and strong leadership. In 1972, the breakthrough came. AMSOIL 10W-40 Synthetic Motor Oil, the result of years of research and inspired by aerospace technology, became the first synthetic motor oil in the world to meet American Petroleum Institute service requirements. It outperformed conventional oils on all counts, signaling a new age in lubrication science. Today, virtually every other motor oil manufacturer has recognized the superiority of synthetic lubricants and followed the AMSOIL lead with introductions of synthetic motor oils of their own. Shop AMSOIL products at AMSOIL.com.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.