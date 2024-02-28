XPEL Sponsors Road America NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America is Scheduled for June 9

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., Feb. 28, 2024 – INDYCAR is excited to announce its partnership with XPEL, the industry leader in paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tint films, and more, as the title sponsor of the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at historic Road America.

The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America will take place on Sunday, June 9, on the famed 4.048-mile layout located in Wisconsin’s scenic Kettle Moraine, offering race fans the opportunity to witness history in the making. The brand will have activations and demonstrations at the race for attendees to enjoy.

“XPEL is a great fit for Road America,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager. “They have a unique cadre of offerings and services that have been instrumental in improving the automotive industry. We feel that XPEL will incorporate itself very well with Road America’s fan base, and we are very excited to have them on board in such a prominent capacity.”

XPEL is known to car fanatics and racing fans worldwide for its quality products and is used and trusted by OEMs, automotive dealers, high-end automobile collectors, and INDYCAR racers to protect their cars, homes, and other valuable assets. XPEL is also a partner of Team Penske and previously sponsored other NTT INDYCAR SERIES events.

“At XPEL, we’re passionate about racing and dedicated to protecting what we love,” said Michael Mejia, Senior Director of Marketing of XPEL. “That is why we’re excited to be a part of INDYCAR history and sponsor the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. We’re looking forward to interacting with fans at XPEL’s on-site demonstrations and watching drivers battle it out on this legendary track. It should be an incredible weekend for racing fans”

The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America will be the seventh round of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and will air live on June 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Audio coverage will be provided by the INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM channel 218, and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 10, at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, presented by RP Funding.

Anyone 16 and under gets in FREE when accompanied by a paying adult at the gate. For full event details and information, visit www.roadamerica.com.

For more information about INDYCAR and the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, please visit INDYCAR.com or www.roadamerica.com. Fans can learn more about XPEL and the company’s product offerings on their official website, XPEL.com.

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 67 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the INDYCAR Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. Fans can also stay and play in cabins conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes, including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers various group event programs, including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting, and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube or call 800-365-7223