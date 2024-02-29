Search
NBC Sports, INDYCAR Announce INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule on Peacock

By Official Release

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024) – NBC Sports and INDYCAR revealed the schedule for the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone season, with all 14 races streaming live in the United States on Peacock.

The season for INDYCAR’s official development series starts Sunday, March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. The series then will criss-cross the United States for the next six months, with the season finale Sunday, Sept. 15 at Nashville Superspeedway.

“There is intrigue heading into every new season, and 2024 is no different,” INDY NXT by Firestone Director Levi Jones said. “In 2023, the series doubled the number of different drivers on the podium than in 2022, nearly doubled on-track passing and set qualifying records at four tracks. As INDYCAR’s streaming audience continues to grow, it is gratifying to know Peacock will provide a premier platform for INDY NXT in the U.S. We cannot wait to get started on the Streets of St. Pete next weekend.”

The INDYCAR Live streaming service will continue to provide live coverage globally of practice and qualifying for all 14 INDY NXT by Firestone races. INDYCAR Live also will stream INDY NXT races live around the world, except for the United States. Click here for pricing and more information on INDYCAR Live.

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone Streaming Schedule

DateVenueBroadcastTime (ET)
Sunday, March 10Streets of St. PetersburgPeacock10 a.m.
Sunday, April 28Barber Motorsports ParkPeacock11:05 a.m.
Friday, May 10Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 1Peacock6:10 p.m.
Saturday, May 11Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 2Peacock1 p.m.
Sunday, June 2Streets of DetroitPeacock10:20 a.m.
Sunday, June 9Road AmericaPeacock1:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 22WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1Peacock3:25 p.m.
Sunday, June 23WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2Peacock3:55 p.m.
Sunday, July 7Mid-Ohio Sports Car CoursePeacock11:15 a.m.
Saturday, July 13Iowa SpeedwayPeacock2:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17World Wide Technology RacewayPeacock3:55 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25Portland International RacewayPeacock1:10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31Milwaukee MilePeacock3:50 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15Nashville SuperspeedwayPeacock12:50 p.m

