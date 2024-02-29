CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: 2024 TEAM CHEVY PREVIEW

TEAM CHEVY IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2024 TEAM PREVIEW

The Drive for a Ninth V6 Era NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers Championship Starts in St. Petersburg

Chevrolet looks to achieve its ninth NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers Championship in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era since 2012, starting at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg March 9-10, 2024.

2024 marks Chevrolet’s 13th consecutive season as a V6 engine supplier in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule sees new challenges and returning favorites, including the addition of the $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club early in the season, as well as the Milwaukee Mile Labor Day weekend. Additionally, Laguna Seca shifts to April, while Nashville will conclude the season in late September on the oval at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Bowtie brand aims to defend and add to 12 Indianapolis 500 victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including five in the 2.2-liter V6 twin turbo direct injected era since 2012.

St. Petersburg will be Chevrolet’s 200th V6 era race for since returning to the series in 2012.

Team Chevy looks to add to 111 total wins, 127 earned NTT P1 pole awards (with 132 total pole awards), and 308 podiums in the V6 era since 2012.

Chevrolet achieved five wins, six earned pole awards, 24 podium finishes, and led 1,233 of the 2,258 laps during the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

DETROIT (February 29, 2024) – Chevrolet enters the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season defending their eighth Manufacturers Cup of the 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era, amassing 111 total wins, seven driver championships, five Indianapolis 500 victories, 127 earned NTT P1 Pole Awards and 308 podium finishes since 2012.

Entering St. Petersburg as the season-opening event for the 2024 season, Chevrolet will take to the track for the 200th time in the V6 era at the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The 2023 season saw Chevrolet sweeping the ovals in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including victories at Texas Motor Speedway, the prestigious 107th Indianapolis 500, both events at Iowa Speedway’s doubleheader by Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden. Scott McLaughlin, Newgarden’s teammate at Team Penske, also claimed victory at Barber Motorsports Park for the Bowtie brand. Additionally, Chevrolet drivers and teams finished on the podium 24 times last year, bringing the total podium finishes for the Bowtie brand to 308 in the V6 era since 2012.

Team Chevy drivers and teams also led the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field to the green flag six times in 2023, including earning the NTT P1 Pole Award at Texas (Felix Rosenqvist), Iowa 1 and 2 (Will Power), Nashville (Scott McLaughlin), World Wide Technology Raceway (Scott McLaughlin) and Laguna Seca (Felix Rosenqvist).

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Chevrolet will pace the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field to the green flag this year in 10 events at six tracks starting with the Sonsio Grand Prix on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Road Course. The Bowtie brand will then pace the historic 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 before heading north for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, then on to Road America. Chevrolet will also pace the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, and the return doubleheader at Milwaukee Mile.

“Each year, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES grid gets more and more competitive, but our Chevrolet engineers, drivers, and teams worked hard in the off-season in preparation for St. Petersburg and the 2024 season,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports at Chevrolet. “Kicking off on the streets of St. Petersburg, we’re excited to carry momentum from both the 2023 Manufacturers Award as well as capturing the coveted and prestigious Indianapolis 500 victory and sweeping ovals last season. St. Petersburg has been good to Chevrolet since 2012, and we’re looking forward to potentially notching a ninth victory on the challenging street course.”

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg kicks off with Practice 1 on Friday, March 8 at 2:45 p.m. ET. Practice 2 starts Saturday at 9:35 a.m. ET, with qualifying following at 2 p.m. ET. A final warm-up will rev up race day Sunday at 9:10 a.m. ET. All practice and qualifying will be live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 160. The 100-lap, 180-mile race on Sunday, July 2 will take the green flag at noon ET live on NBC.

Team Penske

After sweeping all ovals in 2023 and claiming victory at Barber Motorsports Park, Team Penske returns with their powerful lineup of Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power at the dawn of a new year. Additionally, their lead strategist, engineer, and crew chief pairings remain unchanged heading into 2024 as they look to continue their strength in the new season.

Last year saw Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet capture wins on the ovals at Texas, Iowa, and the famed 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, as well as McLaughlin claiming his fourth career victory at Barber to add a fourth-career victory in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES (St. Petersburg 2022, Mid-Ohio 2022, Portland 2022, Barber 2023).

With the addition of two ovals, Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Superspeedway, to the circuit schedule in 2024, Power returns to Milwaukee after navigating his way to victory in 2014 with Team Penske and Chevrolet. He heads into the new season hungry to return to victory lane.

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet:

Strategist: Tim Cindric

Engineer: Luke Mason

Crew Chief: Chad Gordon

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet:

Strategist: Kyle Moyer

Engineer: Ben Bretzman

Crew Chief: Matt Jonsson

Will Power, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet:

Strategist: Ron Ruzewski

Engineer: Dave Faustino

Crew Chief: Trevor Lacasse

Ed Carpenter Racing

The trio of Ed Carpenter Racing drivers look ahead to 2024 with anticipation, seeing the addition of Christian Rasmussen to the lineup along with RInus VeeKay and team owner/driver Ed Carpenter.

Rasmussen, the 2023 INDY NXT champion, joins the team in the No. 20 Chevrolet, splitting the entry with Carpenter and competing on all road and street courses, as well as a third entry in the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Carpenter will once again take on all ovals this year, while VeeKay continues to compete in the No. 21 Chevrolet with the team full-time.

Shifting to a leadership role within the team, VeeKay continued to gain valuable seat time under his belt in 2023 and has his eyes set on 2024 with anticipation.

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Chevrolet (road and street courses, Indianapolis 500):

Strategist: Tim Broyles

Engineer: Peter Craik

Crew Chief: Jimmie Johnson

Ed Carpenter, No. 20 Chevrolet (ovals):

Strategist: Tim Broyles

Engineer: Peter Craik

Crew Chief: Jimmie Johnson

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Brent “Woody” Harvey

Engineer: Matt Barnes

Crew Chief: Austin Shepherd

Arrow McLaren

Poised for success in 2024, Arrow McLaren solidified their three-car lineup with both Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi continuing in their respective No. 5 and No. 7 Chevrolet seats, as well as the addition of young gun David Malukas in the No. 6 Chevrolet. Despite his anticipation, Malukas will sit out the first few events of the 2024 season recovering from a hand injury sustained in an off-track incident. A replacement for Malukas is to be announced by Arrow McLaren.

Shifting sights towards the month of May, Kyle Larson will join Arrow McLaren in his and Chevrolet’s quest for “the double.” Competing in the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, his first, as well as NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to complete the “Hendrick 1100” with HendrickCars.com on board in partnership, the motorsport phenom has already shown promise and prowess behind the open wheel in testing.

With one NTT P1 Pole Award and 10 podium finishes in 2023, O’Ward leading the team with seven, the team looks to victory lane with prospect and expectation.

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Nick Snyder

Engineer: Will Andersen

Crew Chief: Chris Nash

David Malukas, No. 6 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Robert Gue

Engineer: Blair Perschbacher

Crew Chief: Nick Kaminski

﻿Note: Malukas will not start the season in the No. 6, currently recovering from an off-track incident that resulted in a hand injury.

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Ron Ruzewski

Engineer: David Faustino

Crew Chief: Trevor Lacasse

AJ Foyt Racing

The legendary and historic organization of AJ Foyt Racing sees the return of Santino Ferrucci in the No. 14 Chevrolet to their two-car lineup in 2024, after finishing third at the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 along with their strong qualifying effort for the famed event. Joining Ferrucci in 2024, Sting Ray Robb will pilot the No. 41 Chevrolet entering his second year in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. A Road to Indy ladder graduate, Robb is also the 2020 USF Pro Champion and finished second in the INDY NXT championship in 2022.

Bolstered by a technical alliance with Team Penske, AJ Foyt Racing heads into the upcoming season with renewed energy and determination.

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Larry Foyt

Engineer: James Schnabel

Crew Chief: Didier Francesia

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Craig Brooks

Engineer: Michael Armbrester

Crew Chief: Nick Cooper

Juncos Hollinger Racing

With two top-five finishes in 2023, Juncos-Hollinger Racing heads to St. Petersburg with the return of Argentinian Agustin Canapino, competing for his second full season in both open wheel and in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in the No. 78 Chevrolet.

Joining Canapino in Juncos-Hollinger Racing’s two-car lineup, Formula 1 and open wheel ace Romain Grosjean will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Romain Grosjean, No. 77 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Dave O’Neill

Engineer: Steven Barker

Crew Chief: Adam Farrer

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Chevrolet:

Strategist: Ricardo Juncos

Engineer: Allen McDonald

Crew Chief: Michael Witson

2024 Chevrolet by the Numbers:

199: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

111: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

127: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 132 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

8: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

12: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

5: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

26: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Of Note:

Team Penske Chevrolet driver Will Power is first on the all-time list with 68 poles. Mario Andretti (67) is second, and A.J. Foyt is third (53).

Will Power is fifth on the all-time Indy car victory list with 41 wins.

Two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden was the first driver to win the $1M PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge grand prize after the first driver to win on an oval, street course, and road course in 2022.

Chevrolet has recorded eight NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships since returning in 2012.

Chevrolet has recorded 13 NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver championships, including seven since 2012.

Chevrolet recorded 18 wins as V8 engine manufacturer in Indy Racing League from 2002-05.

Chevrolet earned six consecutive CART Manufacturers’ Cup championships from 1988-93.

