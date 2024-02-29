Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 29, 2024) – The West Coast swing begins for the NASCAR Cup Series and Michael McDowell as the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse heads to the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

McDowell heads west after an impressive showing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, capturing his first career pole and finishing 8th-place. His 1.5 average starting position is currently tied for first with Joey Logano and he will be making his 220th start with Front Row Motorsports, the most Cup starts in team history.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 p.m. ET. The 400-mile event will take place Sunday, March 3rd at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Looking ahead to this weekend at Las Vegas and with this group, I’m confident that we can get a top-10 at this track and keep building momentum. We had a really fast car at Atlanta, and we feel that our Ford Mustang Dark Horse has been solid. There isn’t doubt that we’re going to have speed and make the best race calls. So, yeah, I feel good heading into Las Vegas and getting another solid result.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“This weekend at Las Vegas will be a real test for how our season is going to look. Coming off back-to-back speedway style races we’ve had a lot of speed and hopefully that translates to this weekend. I’m excited to get the new Dark Horse Mustang on a mile and half track and see what we can do, hoping for big gains from how we ran on intermediate tracks last year.”

“Vegas is a fast and fairly rough race track so hopefully we have hit the setup right and can allow Michael to search around the track and find the speed and grip we need for another day running up front.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.