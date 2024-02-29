Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 29, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse kick off the West Coast Swing this weekend at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

Gilliland comes into Vegas after showing a strong performance at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, leading not only the race-high, but a career-high 58 laps. It is the most laps a Front Row Motorsports car has led in 1,304 starts at the Cup level. Gilliland also leads the Cup Series in laps led with 74. Gilliland will be making his fifth start looking to improve on his average finish of 26.5 at the track.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 p.m. ET. The 400-mile event will take place Sunday, March 3rd at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Atlanta definitely seems like a missed opportunity, but it’s in the past. I’m confident Ryan (Bergenty) and the team will bring me a fast gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse. We’ve shown that we have the speed, but just have to execute. Vegas in my eyes is the first true race where at Daytona and Atlanta, is just such a gamble with drafting and the usual superspeedway chaos.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“It’s frustrating we weren’t there at the end at Atlanta, but we still came out of the race with some stage points and respect. Todd (Gilliland) wasn’t up front out of coincidence, he controlled the race and showed that he belongs up there. I’m proud of him and this team and I’m confident that we will leave Vegas with a solid result.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.