Cadillac to start seventh in 19-car field

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R shows speed, consistency in prep for Qatar 1812 Km

LUSAIL, Qatar (March 1, 2024) – The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R will start its second FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season Saturday from the inside of the fourth row in the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km.

Alex Lynn recorded a lap of 1 minute, 40.103 seconds – the fastest for the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R through five on-track sessions — in the 10-minute Hyperpole qualifying on the 5.148-kilometer (3.37-mile), 16-turn Lusail International Circuit.

Lynn transferred to Hyperpole in the new-for-2024, full-season, two-stage qualifying format with a time of 1:40.446 on the last of his seven laps in the initial 12-minute session.

Lynn, Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais will share the driving duties as Cadillac Racing squares off against 18 Hypercar competitors amongst the 37-car field. In Cadillac Racing’s 2023 WEC debut race, the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R qualified fifth of 11 Hypercars. The season best was third at Bahrain.

Lynn was at the wheel in setting the pace in the morning free practice three (1:40.667; second quick of the combined sessions) — the second time the Cadillac hybrid racecar topped a pre-qualifying practice in its eight-race WEC history (free practice three at Bahrain the other).

The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R was the lone Hypercar entry in the top four in each session based on lap time.

The No. 5 Porsche claimed the pole with a lap of 1:39.347 in the Hyperpole session.

Live from Qatar with Cadillac

Watch the race from inside the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R’s in-car camera. Green flag is at 3 a.m. ET Saturday.

Alex Lynn: “It is going to be a long race and the positives are we have a good long-run pace. The field is extremely twice and I think it is going to be a battle. I’m excited to get into it. A big thanks to Cadillac Racing for all the efforts so far and tomorrow we go race for the points. Porsche is very strong, Ferrari is very strong. I think there are a couple there that don’t have the race pace we do but can light up their tires for one lap. I think we have a good combination (day and night running).”