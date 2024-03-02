Bayley Currey – Victoria’s Voice 200 Race Recap

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team: No. 41 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 17th | Finish: 28th | Driver Point Standings: 19th

Bayley Currey on Friday’s Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I made too aggressive of a move too early,” said Currey. “I thought it would work. We were rolling forward from the jump and made that move and put myself in a bad spot. We lost the air on the right side, spun around, and hit the wall. From there, I had to maintain all night being three laps down. I’m really Proud of Niece for bringing me a great truck. I hate the fact I ruined the night, but I will learn from it, come back, and be stronger for Bristol.

Race Recap: Currey qualified the No. 41 Niece Chevrolet in 17th-place to start Friday night’s race. Even with a mid-pack starting spot, Currey felt confident about the speed in his truck. Unfortunately, an early accident caused severe damage to the back of the No. 41 truck, forcing Currey down pit road for repairs. Currey would finish the night in 28th-place.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About AutoVentive:

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics:

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.