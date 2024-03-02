Matt Mills – Victoria’s Voice 200 Race Recap

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team: No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Matt Mills (New Philadelphia, Ohio) | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Matt Mills: Twitter: @MattMillsRacing | Instagram: @MattMillsRacing | Facebook: /OfficialMattMillsRacing | Web: mattmillsracing.com

Start: 22nd | Finish: 31st | Driver Point Standings: 30th

Matt Mills on Friday’s Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “We’d just started working our way up the field,” said Mills. “On restarts we just had to be smart and pick them up where we could. As it started getting dicey towards the end, I ultimately got in dirty air. I’ll have to watch the replay to see how I can get better.”

Race Recap: Mills and the No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra truck lined up 22nd to start the night’s race. Fighting a tight truck, Mills battled for position in the top-20 for much of the race. Contact with the wall late in the race caused a flat tire and forced Mills down pit road for repairs, ultimately leaving the No. 42 team with a 31st-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About J.F. Electric

J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra:

Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.