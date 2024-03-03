RCR NXS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jesse Love and The No. 2 Whelen Team Bring Fast Chevrolet to Las Vegas Motor Speedway﻿

Finish: 17th

Start: 15th

Points: 7th

“The Richard Childress Racing team brought another fast No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We knew the wind was going to be a factor today but my crew chief, Danny Stockman, and the No. 2 team had our Chevrolet’s balance good to start the race. For the first half, we ran in the top 12. The longer the race went green, the faster we were and I could pass cars on the bottom and the high line. I messed up on a couple of pit stops and had to restart in traffic. My car didn’t like that. I feel like we were in contention to win and small mistakes had really big consequences. I will go to work this week and get better on pit road. My team did a great job today and I feel like I let them down when it counted. Thanks to Whelen Engineering and everybody at RCR and ECR for giving me fast race cars to drive.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and The No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team Maintain Points Lead With Top-Five Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 4th

Start: 5th

Points: 1st

“It was a bit of an up and down day for our Bennett Transportation and Logistics team. We were able to run inside the top-five for most of the race. My pit crew gained spots all race and were excellent with getting me on and off pit road quickly. On the last green flag stop, the guys did a heck of a job again and I was able to get off pit road cleanly. We got up to second-place and just focused on clicking off laps to match what the No. 20 was doing. All of a sudden during that run, it was like a light switch flipped and I didn’t have a right rear to lean on. I was sliding the rear tires bad all the way through the corner, which forced me to slow down and lose a couple positions at the end. All in all, it was a solid day for our No. 21 team. To come home with a top-five finish and keep the points lead while not having a great car is big for our group. We are just going to keep building this momentum going forward.” -Austin Hill