Roto-Rooter to Partner with JRM and Sam Mayer

Mayer to drive the No. 1 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet at COTA and Iowa

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 5, 2024) – Roto-Rooter, the nation’s largest provider of plumbing, drain cleaning and water cleanup services, will join JR Motorsports as a primary partner for Sam Mayer and the No. 1 team in two NASCAR Xfinity Series events in 2024, the organization announced today. In addition to Roto-Rooter, key partners RIDGID®, Picote Solutions and MaxLiner® have all come on board to help kick off their new 2024 race program with JRM.

Mayer will carry the Roto-Rooter colors at Circuit of The Americas on March 23 and at Iowa Speedway on June 15. The brand will also be featured as an associate partner for the JRM driver at the Chicago Street Course on July 6.

“I am really looking forward to hopping behind the wheel of this No. 1 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet, “says Mayer. “It means a lot to have such a prime company join us for 2024 and I am extremely proud to be able to help welcome them into NASCAR and introduce them to the NASCAR Xfinity series. Hopefully we will give them a great show and fight for the win at both COTA and Iowa.”

The origins of Roto-Rooter can be traced back to 1933, when Samuel Blanc created a sewer-cleaning machine from a 1/6 HP Maytag washing machine motor, roller skate wheels and a 3/8-inch cable to turn the blades. The device was a combination of special blades to cut tree roots out of sewer lines where no digging was required. Just one year later, this prototype came to fruition and the name “Roto-Rooter” was born by virtue of Sam’s wife, Lettie.

“So excited for this race season and two iconic brands coming together,” stated Thad Reinhard, President of Roto-Rooter Corporation and Director of Plumbing. “I can’t wait to see where this partnership leads with Sam and JR Motorsports.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Roto-Rooter to JR Motorsports and to have them come on board the No. 1 car with Sam,” added JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “It’s great to be able to bring a new partner to JRM and I am really looking forward to getting this relationship started on a strong note when we hit the track in COTA.”

Tune in on FS1 as broadcast coverage for the Focused Health 250 at COTA begins at 5p.m. ET on Saturday, March 23, as well as on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT ROTO-ROOTER:

Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing, drain cleaning and water cleanup services in North America. In 1980, the Blanc family sold Roto-Rooter to Chemed Corporation, and Roto-Rooter moved its headquarters to Cincinnati but continued to manufacture the famous Roto-Rooter drain cleaning machines, cables, blades and other parts at its own factory in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Roto-Rooter operates businesses in more than 100 company-owned branch and independent contractor territories and approximately 400 independent franchise operations, serving approximately 90% of the U.S. population and parts of Canada. Master independent franchise operations have also been established in the Philippines and Indonesia.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.