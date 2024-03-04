RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and The No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Earn Stage Points During Solid Showing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 16th

Start: 19th

Points: 27th

“Solid showing today for everyone on the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Our 16th-place finish doesn’t show how strong we were. We had a pretty solid day and ran in the top-five or top-10 all day. We earned stage points in Stage 2 and we were pretty good in the middle of the race. Unfortunately, we didn’t make a big enough adjustment at the end of the race and got really tight. Even though we weren’t able to come home with a top-10 finish, it was a big improvement from where we’ve been. We were one adjustment away from finishing in the top-10, for sure. We’ll learn from today and head to Phoenix Raceway.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Shows Speed and Leads Laps in BetMGM Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 26th

Start: 21st

Points: 6th

“We had a faster BetMGM Chevrolet today than what the results show. Our Richard Childress Racing team had speed early in the race. Crew chief Randall Burnett made a good call for two tires to get us track position and set us up for a good finish in Stage 1. We led some laps in the BetMGM Chevrolet and ran up front. We had a tough day on pit road and didn’t get the finish that we deserved. I’m proud of this team for bringing fast cars every week. We’ll get after it next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.” -Kyle Busch