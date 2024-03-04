Search
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Official Release

Austin Dillon and The No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Earn Stage Points During Solid Showing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 16th
Start: 19th
Points: 27th

“Solid showing today for everyone on the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Our 16th-place finish doesn’t show how strong we were. We had a pretty solid day and ran in the top-five or top-10 all day. We earned stage points in Stage 2 and we were pretty good in the middle of the race. Unfortunately, we didn’t make a big enough adjustment at the end of the race and got really tight. Even though we weren’t able to come home with a top-10 finish, it was a big improvement from where we’ve been. We were one adjustment away from finishing in the top-10, for sure. We’ll learn from today and head to Phoenix Raceway.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Shows Speed and Leads Laps in BetMGM Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 26th
Start: 21st
Points: 6th

“We had a faster BetMGM Chevrolet today than what the results show. Our Richard Childress Racing team had speed early in the race. Crew chief Randall Burnett made a good call for two tires to get us track position and set us up for a good finish in Stage 1. We led some laps in the BetMGM Chevrolet and ran up front. We had a tough day on pit road and didn’t get the finish that we deserved. I’m proud of this team for bringing fast cars every week. We’ll get after it next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.” -Kyle Busch

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Next article
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Pennzoil 400

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category