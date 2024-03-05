REIGNING FUNNY CAR CHAMP MATT HAGAN AFTER CONTINUED SUCCESS AT AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORNATIONALS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 5, 2024) – It wasn’t long ago that Funny Car standout Matt Hagan struggled at legendary Gainesville Raceway, the site of this weekend’s 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

But the reigning world champ and star driver for Tony Stewart Racing has enjoyed an impressive turnaround at the historic facility, winning the last two years in Gainesville. The victory in 2022 was his first in Gainesville and the first overall victory for Tony Stewart Racing, while he opened 2023 with another Gatornationals triumph.

That was the first of six wins for Hagan, who ended the year with his fourth world title, also claiming the first title for Tony Stewart Racing. A third straight Gatornationals win in his 11,000-horsepower TSR Direct Connection Dodge//SRT Hellcat to kick off the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season would also give the four-time world champ his 50th career win and a significant place in Gatornationals history.

Only five other drivers (John Force, Don Prudhomme, Warren Johnson, Jason Line and Eddie Krawiec) in NHRA history have won three straight years in Gainesville, adding another significant detail to the weekend. Hagan will also race with Stewart, who is making his Top Fuel debut in Gainesville, for the first time as a teammate, which adds plenty of intrigue and excitement as well.

“It would be really unbelievable to be able to win Gainesville a third time,” Hagan said. “It’s so hard to win any of these races and anything can happen. We’re going to go out there and work really hard to kick the season off. Gainesville has come around and been a better track to me the last few years. We have a lot of data to go off of, so we’ll go out there and see what we can do. I have confidence in Tony and his TSR dragster team just like my Funny Car squad. I’d love to win Gainesville for a third time.”

Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Hagan (Funny Car), Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Gainesville last year. The Gatornationals will be broadcast on FS1 in 2024, including qualifying action, the Pep Boys Top Fuel All-Star Callout at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, live coverage on Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and continuing finals coverage at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.

A fast start was certainly beneficial to Hagan a year ago and it wouldn’t be surprising to see another one in Gainesville in 2024. His team, led by longtime crew chief Dickie Venables, remains well intact and that consistency has played a huge role in Hagan’s success over the years.

The six wins and eight final rounds was a major accomplishment in the loaded Funny Car ranks last year and Hagan has his sights set on plenty of milestones in 2024, including a 50th career win and a possible fifth world championship. Last year, he joined Force, Kenny Bernstein and Prudhomme as the only drivers to win four or more Funny Car world championships in NHRA history, but nothing will come easy in a class loaded with talent, including Ron Capps, Bob Tasca III, class newcomer Austin Prock, J.R. Todd, Chad Green, Daniel Wilkerson, Cruz Pedregon and Alexis DeJoria.

“We have a group that is well-oiled with a lot of chemistry, synergy and energy,” Hagan said. “I’m super confident in everything that my guys do. They’ve earned my trust over the years and I trust them with my life. That’s not taken lightly, I really mean that. I know that when we drag it up there, it is done up and put together as well as possible. We’re champions and we know what we have to do to work hard and get back on top. I’m excited for the season and (also) having Tony as my teammate.”

Reigning Top Fuel world champ Doug Kalitta looks to keep rolling after winning his first world title to close out 2023, taking on Brittany Force, Steve Torrence, Antron Brown, Justin Ashley and class newcomer Stewart. The Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout is back to open 2024 as well, pitting eight standouts (Torrence, Kalitta, Salinas, Force, Brown, Ashley, Shawn Langdon and Josh Hart) against each other in a big-money specialty race on Saturday. Hart is the defending Callout winner.

Six-time Pro Stock world champ Erica Enders will try to win in Gainesville for the first time, facing off against Greg Anderson, Aaron Stanfield, Matt Hartford and Dallas Glenn. In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Herrera is after a repeat win by knocking off the likes of Matt Smith, Steve Johnson, Hector Arana Jr. and Angie Smith.

Action will also take place in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

Race fans in Gainesville can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk, which benefits the Darrell Gwynn Foundation in Gainesville, as well as a ring ceremony for the 2023 world champs (Kalitta, Hagan, Enders and Herrera) and a flyover from the United States Air Force. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

The Nitro Alley Stage is a huge attraction all weekend and is the main entertainment hub in the pits when the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competitors are not on the track, hosting Nitro School, NHRA Insider Podcast, Shirley Muldowney Q&A, meet and greets and much more. Marching bands will also entertain the crowd each day, including the University of Florida on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2 and 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 8, and the final two qualifying rounds on Saturday, March 9 at 12 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 10.

The first round of the Pep Boys Top Fuel All-Star Callout takes place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. The finals are slated for 4:25 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 2024 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. Get your tickets now for the Top Eliminator Club because these will sell out. For more info on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

