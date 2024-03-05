Todd Gilliland Caps Off West Coast Swing at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 5, 2024) – The West Coast Swing is in full force as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Arizona desert for the Phoenix Raceway. Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor team look to bounce back from a 24th place finish at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series will debut a new short-track package at the mile long track which will feature a new underbody/diffuser along with a slightly bigger spoiler.

Track activity will begin with practice on Friday, March 8th at 5:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying for Sunday will take place Saturday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m. ET. The 312-lap event will take place Sunday, March 10th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Going into Phoenix, we won’t really know where we stack up against everyone else until practice because of the new short track package. I know Ryan (Bergenty) and the team have been hard at work getting me the stuff I need to be successful, it just comes down to me executing.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Practice is going to be extra important this weekend with the new package. We’re going to have to test out a couple different setups and make sure we get the most data available from the session. Vegas didn’t go as planned, but it’s a new week to be better and work on our craft.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.