Michael McDowell Prepares for Phoenix Raceway Homecoming

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 5, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse heads to the desert this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway to close out the West Coast swing.

This will be the Glendale, AZ native’s 27th start at the track as he looks to improve on his 9th-place finish last November, his best at Phoenix. The weekend will also include the debut of the NASCAR Cup Series new short track-road course package which will feature a new underbody, diffuser along with a slightly bigger spoiler.

The iconic Horizon Hobby colors return for the first time in 2024. The last time they were on the 34 car, was in victory lane at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway last August when McDowell claimed his second-career victory on the 2.439-mile road course and a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Track activity will begin with practice on Friday, March 8th at 5:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying for Sunday will take place Saturday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m. ET. The 312-lap event will take place Sunday, March 10th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Phoenix is always a special race for me because I get to race in front of so many friends and family members, and the cheers are usually a little bit louder during driver intros, too. I’m hopeful that this new package will help fill that gap for us in that we hit it just right to put our Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse up front.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“I’m looking forward to getting to Phoenix this weekend, we had some good races there last year and it is going to be interesting to see how the new short track package plays out. Hopefully we can find more speed and get a good result.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.