Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Phoenix Raceway this weekend while the Craftsman Truck Series enjoys a week off.

Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron, is the defending Cup Series winner at the 1-mile track. Sammy Smith captured his first Xfinity Series win at Phoenix in 2023 for Joe Gibbs racing and is looking to repeat after his move to the No. 8 for JR Motorsports this year.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 8

3:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice – No TV

4:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – No TV

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM

8 p.m.: ARCA General Tire – 150 – FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 9

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS2/SiriusXM

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS2/SiriusXM

2:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 200 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

Purse: $1,448,204

Sunday, March 10

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Shriners /Children’s 500 – FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 312 miles (312 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 185, Final Stage ends on Lap 312

Purse: $7,806,252