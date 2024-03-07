Search
Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

By Angela Campbell
The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Phoenix Raceway this weekend while the Craftsman Truck Series enjoys a week off.

Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron, is the defending Cup Series winner at the 1-mile track. Sammy Smith captured his first Xfinity Series win at Phoenix in 2023 for Joe Gibbs racing and is looking to repeat after his move to the No. 8 for JR Motorsports this year.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 8
3:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice – No TV
4:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – No TV
5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM
8 p.m.: ARCA General Tire – 150 – FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 9
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS2/SiriusXM
1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS2/SiriusXM
2:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Distance: 200 miles (200 Laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200
Purse: $1,448,204

Sunday, March 10
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Shriners /Children’s 500 – FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
Distance: 312 miles (312 laps)
Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 185, Final Stage ends on Lap 312
Purse: $7,806,252

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
